Carol MacKinlay Joins Tech CU’s Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced the appointment of Carol MacKinlay to its Board of Directors. With over 30 years of experience in executive leadership roles, Carol brings a wealth of expertise in human resources, corporate governance, and fostering organizational excellence. Her track record of success spans across various industries, showcasing her versatility and ability to thrive in dynamic environments.



"We are thrilled to welcome Carol to our Board of Directors," said Todd Harris, the CEO at Tech CU. "Her impressive skill set and diverse background in human resources, corporate governance, and finance make her an excellent addition to our board."

Throughout her career, Carol has been instrumental in developing and executing initiatives that align with business objectives, drive cost-efficiency, promote fair compensation practices, ensure inclusivity, and cultivate world-class company cultures.

Her previous executive positions include notable companies such as Binance.US, a key U.S. cryptocurrency exchange; Plantronics, a premier electronics manufacturer; Xero, vendor of beautiful accounting software; Coverity, now the Software Integrity Group of Synopsis; Matterport, an immersive 3D media technology company; and UserTesting, a video-first platform to experience how real people engage with products, designs and brands.

In addition to serving on the Tech CU board, Carol serves on the boards of Exodus and Nitro Workforce Solutions.

She has a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from USC Marshall’s School of Business.

About Tech CU

Tech CU is a $4.8 billion Bay Area credit union. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years while also supporting quality of life in local communities. It serves more than 169,000 members throughout the United States and provides financial products for all stages of its members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. In 2021, Tech CU was named one of America’s best-in-state credit unions by Forbes. S&P Global Market Intelligence has regularly named Tech CU as one of the best-performing credit unions with assets of $100 million or more in California and one of the top 30 nationally (2017-2021). To learn more, please visit www.techcu.com .

Contact:

Linden Kohtz

Public Relations, Tech CU

lkohtz@techcu.com