Call2Recycle and Greentec expand their partnership to support the growth of battery recycling in Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle, Canada’s leading battery collection and recycling program, and Greentec, a leader in reverse logistics and recycling solutions for end-of-life electronic waste, announced today that they have signed an expanded agreement to increase Ontario’s battery sorting capacity. This strategic partnership will optimize the battery recycling efforts in the province and enhance Canada’s overall recycling infrastructure.



Under the expanded agreement, Greentec’s facility in Cambridge (Ontario) will provide battery sorting services to Call2Recycle starting May 2024. This initiative will further support Call2Recycle’s battery collection and recycling efforts in Ontario, where it serves as the largest registered battery Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO). It will also help reduce the program's costs and environmental impact while maximizing operational efficiencies.

In 2023, Call2Recycle’s program saw an exceptional 58% growth in its collection of used batteries in Ontario. With the addition of Greentec as its third sorting partner in the province, Call2Recycle can ensure that the growing volume of used batteries collected in Ontario is exclusively sorted within the province. This approach not only helps reduce the transportation of used batteries and related carbon emissions but also supports the local economy and provincial waste management ecosystem as Call2Recycle continues to bolster program growth.

"This expansion of our partnership with Greentec marks another significant milestone in Call2Recycle’s commitment to further battery recycling capacities in Canada," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. "Together, we are not only reducing the environmental footprint and expanding capacity of the battery recycling ecosystem right here in Ontario, but we are also continuing to build upon our strong infrastructure that prioritizes the circular economy across the entire country.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Call2Recycle and strengthen battery recycling capacities in Canada,” says Tony Perrotta, CEO of Greentec. “Our commitment to environmental sustainability aligns seamlessly with Call2Recycle’s mission, together our efforts will optimize battery sorting services, reduce environmental impact and contribute to the growth of the circular economy. This collaboration is a testament to our shared dedication to building a greener and more sustainable future for Canada.”

Battery recycling is an essential part of Canada’s waste management and recycling effort, protecting the environment by diverting used batteries from landfills and recovering their valuable components to be reused as part of a strong circular economy. The Call2Recycle program supports waste diversion and sustainability across Canada by collecting and recycling used household batteries up to 5 kg, as well as in new segments including e-transport batteries from e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada’s leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 45 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 12,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

About Greentec

Greentec is a certified IT lifecycle solutions company that securely destroys electronic data, refurbishes, and recycles electronic devices. Beginning operations in 1995, the company now employs over 95 team members and uses proprietary technology to pick up and recycle e-waste. Proponents of the circular economy, the company believes in using resources for as long as possible, extracting their maximum value and then responsibly recycling electronics to help keep private data secure and our planet free of waste. As IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) experts, Greentec recovers obsolete or retired IT equipment in a safe and responsible way.

