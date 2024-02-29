Media Giants Are Getting Sued for Putting Kids at Risk Online. Will Your School Be Next?



Fort Lauderdale, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because students deserve privacy and families deserve protection in today’s risk-filled digital world, pixevety, the world’s leading smart media management system, announces the launch of its privacy-enhancing photo, data and video platform and protocols in the U.S. to help address the crisis in student online safety.

“Recent litigation by American parents against social media companies should be sounding alarm bells for U.S. schools about their own obligation to protect the online privacy and security of their students,” said pixevety CEO Colin Anson. “Years after the E.U., Great Britain and nations around the world imposed tough legal standards on organizations collecting personal data, American schools can finally access GDPR-compliant technology to safeguard their students’ photos, videos and data.”

The number of student school photos publicly available online is staggering, creating major concerns around child tracking that parents may not have considered:

20 million student photos have been shared online by U.S. public schools and districts

In about 4.9 million of those images, students are identifiable

726,000 images also contain the full names AND approximate locations of students

“It’s time for U.S. schools to get onboard with online security standards used around the world,” said Anson. “When we launched pixevety over a decade ago, our vision was to create an exceptional media management system for schools that not only embraced GDPR and consent protocols but also offered schools efficient, secure and automated privacy tools. Today, we have surpassed those initial benchmarks with technology that is fully encrypted, allowing parental photo consent in real time while addressing student online privacy needs.”



pixevety protects millions of assets and nearly 1 million families globally with cutting-edge technology that enables schools to safeguard their photo, video and data management administration and consent. The streamlined solution provides built-in privacy-by-design, AI and photo consent technology, enabling schools to:



Access and implement best practice safeguards for storing, managing and sharing media

Automate the entire photo consent process to ensure schools respect the privacy of all members

Safely capture media “on the go” with the pixevety mobile app and central storage

Efficiently organize and tag media with pixevety’s smart Virtual Archivist, built on ethical AI technology

Share media safely to build a lifetime of engagement

pixevety’s privacy-by-design technology and proprietary photo consent protocols have successfully addressed legislative requirements in multiple countries with a compliant and secure operating system that delivers “your tomorrow, protected today.”



