Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Drug Pipeline Landscape Report 2024 Featuring Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Pop Test Oncology, H. Lundbeck, Bionomics, and Alto Neuroscience

This report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).



This segment of the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Brexpiprazole: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization



Brexpiprazole is a Dopamine D2 receptor partial agonists being developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development and Commercialization in a Phase III clinical trial for Post-Traumatic stress disorder. Brexpiprazole as Combination Therapy with Sertraline is tested in the Adults with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder.



BNC210: Bionomics Limited



BNC210 (also known as IW-2143 during its time licensed to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals) is an anxiolytic drug that acts via negative allosteric modulation of the a7-nicotinic acetylcholine receptor by Bionomics Limited. It is currently being investigated for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The drug has demonstrated clinically significant anxiety reduction in both animal models and in Phase I trials. It appears to be devoid of significant sedation or memory-impairing side effects, as well as lacking addictive potential in rat discriminatory models.

It is a negative-allosteric modulator of the alpha-7 nicotinic receptor. It binds at a site distant from the traditional nicotine binding site for which this receptor is named, (binding acetylcholine in-vivo), and decreases the activity of the ligand gated ion channel. This has downstream effects, similar to, inhibition at this site. Acetylcholine, while being used very widely and commonly in mammals, is especially prominent in the function of memory and Long-Term Potentiation. It is currently in Phase II stage of development.



Lu AG06466: H. Lundbeck A/S



Lu AG06466 is a small molecule and a highly selective inhibitor of monoacylglycerol lipase (MAGL), the primary enzyme responsible for the degradation of the endocannabinoid ligand 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG). H.Lundbeck A/S is conducting Phase I trial for Lu AG06466 after multiple doses of 30 milligrams (mg) in participants with PTSD.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) drugs.



Major Players in Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

The report covers around 22+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

