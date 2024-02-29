Landsbankinn hf.: Results of subordinated bond auction in ISK

Today, Landsbankinn concluded an auction of two series of Tier 2 bonds.

On offer were inflation-linked and non-indexed bonds at a predetermined price, with a tenor of 11 years and a call option in sex years’ time and on every interest payment date thereafter (11NC6). Bonds in the non-indexed series were offered for sale at a yield of 9.60% and bonds in the inflation-linked series at 5.70% yield.

In the non-indexed series, a total of 19 bids for ISK 4,160m were received. Bids in the amount of ISK 3,000m were accepted.

In the inflation-linked series, a total of 51 bids for ISK 21,840m were received. Bids in the amount of ISK 12,000m were accepted.

Expected settlement date is 7 March 2024.