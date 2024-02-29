PRESS RELEASE

Nantes, 29 February 2024

Governance

Appointment of Denis Lamoureux,

new Chief Financial Officer of Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde announces today the appointment of Denis Lamoureux as Group Chief Financial Officer. He will start his new role on March 4th and will be part of the Executive Committee.

Gilles Lemaire, Group Controlling Director, who has been acting CFO since September 1st, 2023, is appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

After six years as CFO of Lacoste, where he made a major contribution to improving performance and sustaining strong growth, Denis Lamoureux joins Maisons du Monde.

The Group will benefit from his in-depth knowledge of Retail acquired over nearly twenty years within large international groups managing inspiring brands.

Denis Lamoureux declared: "I am very pleased to join Maisons du Monde at this important stage in the redeployment of this European love brand, close to the hearts of its Customers. I look forward to bringing all my experience to the next development stages of this omnichannel reference in Home furnishings."

François-Melchior de Polignac, CEO of Maisons du Monde, commented: “The appointment of Denis Lamoureux as Group CFO is great news for Maisons du Monde. He will contribute his vast experience in Retail, international and Brand businesses, as well as his proven track record in driving change at the finance function. He will play a key role in supporting the deployment of our transformation plan to be announced on 12 March.

I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Gilles Lemaire, who has managed the Finance function ad interim over the last few months with great professionalism and remarkable commitment, and who will continue to contribute to it as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.”

Biography: Denis Lamoureux initially worked in an international tax law firm for two years before joining LVMH, where he spent five years in tax structuring and financing. In 2008, he joined Maus Frères International, where he held various strategic roles, first creating the Tax Department for the Group's international activities, then taking on M&A operations, before being promoted in 2017 to Executive Vice-President Finance and Administration of Lacoste, a period during which the company doubled in size.

Denis Lamoureux is a graduate of HEC Paris and holds a DESS in International Taxation.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading actor in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home furnishings. The brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Creativity, inspiration, and commitment are the pillars of the brand. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates stores in 9 European countries.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

