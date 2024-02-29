Global Crystal Oscillator Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Demand for Miniature Electronic Devices with Improved Performance

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crystal Oscillator Market by Type, Mounting Scheme (Surface Mount, Through-hole), Crystal Cut (AT, BT, SC), General Circuitry (TCXO, VCXO, OCXO), Application (Telecom & Networking, Consumer Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crystal oscillator market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. Rising use of CXOs in aerospace & defense applications is driving the growth of the crystal oscillator market. Whereas the availability of cost-effective and more reliable alternative technologies is restraining the growth of the crystal oscillator market.

The AT cut segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The crystal oscillator market for AT cut is expected to record the highest CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Some of its other features include a combination of temperature stability, low frequency drift, high accuracy, miniaturization capabilities, low power consumption, wide frequency range, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. These factors collectively make AT cut crystal oscillators a preferred choice in various industries where precise and stable frequency sources are essential. AT cut crystal oscillators are mainly used in electric vehicles (EVs), smart meters, and other general electronic devices. AT cut crystal oscillators are used to provide a stable reference frequency for the powertrain control unit (PCU) in EVs. The PCU is responsible for controlling the electric motor and other components of the powertrain.

Through-hole segment to register growth at the second-higher CAGR during the forecast period

The through-hole segment is expected to grow at a second-higher CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. Crystal oscillators are used in industrial automation applications to provide precise timing signals for controllers, sensors, and actuators. Through-hole crystal oscillators are well-suited for these applications due to their reliability and performance. Through-hole crystal oscillators have preferable temperature and electrical characteristics and can be used in applications requiring a wide range of frequencies. Some crystal oscillators using through-hole mounting schemes are ECS-2100AX-049 and ECS-2100AX-283.2, offered by Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan).

The North America segment is likely to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period

The North American region is expected to witness the second highest CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. The presence of ecosystem players such as Microchip Technology Inc., SiTime Corp., Abracon, Greenray Industries, Inc., MTI-Milliren Technologies, Inc., QVS Tech, Inc., Bliley, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. are contributing to the growth in North America.

Research Coverage

The report segments the crystal oscillator market and forecasts its size by type, mounting scheme, crystal cut, general circuitry, application, and region. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Supply chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the crystal oscillator ecosystem.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 222 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Adoption of Crystal Oscillators in Aerospace and Defense Applications Growing Use of Crystal Oscillators in Automotive Sector Higher Demand for Crystal Oscillators from Thriving Consumer Electronics Industry Rising Deployment of Crystal Oscillators in 5G and 6G Networks

Restraints Availability of Cost-Effective and More Reliable Alternative Technologies

Opportunities Growing Demand for Miniature Electronic Devices with Improved Performance Increasing Adoption of Advanced Automotive Electronics

Challenges Frequency Drift Issues in Crystal Oscillators After Extended Use



Case Study Analysis

Use of Crystal Oscillators to Improve Timing and Frequency Control in Smartwatches

Introduction of Design-For-Test to Enhance Quality and Reliability of ABC Electronics' Products

Modern Testing Procedures by Epson and Rhode & Schwarz to Help Measure Power Supply Noise Rejection in Crystal Oscillators

Deployment of 263 Series Crystal Oscillators with Low Acceleration Sensitivity to Support Demanding Military Applications

Development of Low Phase Noise Oscillators to Assist in Industrial Applications

High-Frequency Output-Compatible TCXO by Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd. to be Implemented for Automotive Applications

