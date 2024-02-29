Company announcement no. 3 – 24

29 February 2024

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2024

The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday, 21 March 2024, at 14:00 (CET) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 is attached.

For additional information, please contact:



Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO

+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com

Thomas Junker Jensen, Group General Counsel

+45 51 68 03 73

tjj@ntg.com

NTG Annual General Meeting 2024 – notice to convene incl. Appendix 1

