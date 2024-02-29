NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2024

| Source: NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

Company announcement no. 3 – 24
29 February 2024

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2024

The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday, 21 March 2024, at 14:00 (CET) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 is attached.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:


Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com

Thomas Junker Jensen, Group General Counsel
 +45 51 68 03 73
tjj@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Annual General Meeting 2024 – notice to convene incl. Appendix 1

Attachments


Attachments

Company announcement no. 3_2024 NTG Annual General Meeting 2024 - Notice to convene, incl. appendix 1