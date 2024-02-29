THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
DSO D SHARE CLASS
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
29 FEBRUARY 2024
The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 2.7p per share, which will be paid on 28 March 2024.
The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 7 March 2024 and the record date for payment will be 8 March 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181