THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

DSO D SHARE CLASS

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

29 FEBRUARY 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 2.7p per share, which will be paid on 28 March 2024.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 7 March 2024 and the record date for payment will be 8 March 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181