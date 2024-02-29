The Institute for Functional Medicine Rises to the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) is proud to provide one of the commitments selected for the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities, as announced on February 27, 2024 by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, alongside Senior Administration Officials, members of Congress, and co-chairs of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

The Challenge encourages stakeholders across all sectors “to make bold and impactful commitments” to collectively achieve the goal to “end hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030 so fewer Americans experience diet-related diseases – all while reducing disparities,” as outlined on the Challenge website.

In support of this call and as an extension of the organization’s work around the globe, IFM focused its commitment on the integration of nutrition and health. During the Feb. 27th White House event, U.S. Representative Jim McGovern stressed the significance of food as medicine and the need for all healthcare practitioners to be trained in the importance of nutrition throughout their medical education – a claim IFM confidently supports.

IFM is deeply committed to creating real change in health education through partnerships and collaboration with academic medical centers, health institutions, and government to educate on the power of nutrition and lifestyle modifications on patient health and well-being.

IFM further commits to support Pillar Two of the Challenge by:

Investing more than $3M over the next three (3) years in scholarships and discounts to provide ACCME-accredited nutrition and functional medicine training to healthcare professionals and medical students serving patients in Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), medically underserved, and military/veteran populations. Investment of more than $600,000 over the next three (3) years to expand collaboration and partnerships with at least 10 academic medical centers through integration of functional medicine into core curricula, thereby training the next generation of providers supporting patients in making healthy food and lifestyle choices.

“Understanding how nutrition supports health and well-being is critical to ending hunger and creating healthy communities,” states IFM Chief Executive Officer, Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA. “Nutrient rich foods fuel the body, reduce inflammation, and prevent or reduce chronic diseases, which promotes optimal function and longevity. In collaboration with their healthcare practitioner, a focus on healthy function empowers patients to take charge of their health through personalized dietary and lifestyle choices tailored to their unique needs and goals.”

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, IFM stands ready to support the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through high-quality, ACCME-accredited education, certification, and partnerships across medical disciplines. The organization is proud to be selected for this momentous challenge and boldly joins the collective effort to reduce diet-related diseases and help secure a healthier future for all.

