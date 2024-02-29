Latest Developments in the eGaming Sector in the Americas: Mobile Gaming and Cloud Gaming Continue to Present Strong Opportunities for Game Developers, Game Publishers and Telcos

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eGaming - Latest Developments in the Americas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the eGaming market in the Americas. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the eGaming industry, eGaming value chain, and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the eGaming industry and provides insights into telco eGaming monetization strategies.



The eGaming market continues to be active with new trends, emerging, new entrants, and M&A activity. Mobile gaming and Cloud Gaming continue to present strong opportunities for game developers, game publishers, and telcos in the Americas, specially in the US.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

Taxonomy & market context: An overview of eGaming at a global level and analysis of the eGaming value chain and key trends. This section also analyzes the latest developments in the cloud gaming market and provides an overview of a large selection of cloud gaming value propositions from technology companies and gaming providers.

Case studies: Analyzes the major gaming market in AME in terms of gaming population, ARPU, and revenue dynamics.

Key findings and recommendations: The Insider Report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for eGaming stakeholders.

Report Scope

Gaming subscriptions can help advance the "as-a-service" business model for the video games industry.

Cloud gaming reduces hardware needs to final users and centers the attention on connectivity.

Mobile gaming allows developers to reach a wider user base.

The rising minimum/recommended equipment requirement hinders PC gamer growth.

Partnerships and M&As are getting increasingly attractive despite regional and international economic forces.

Countries are taking different yet more liberalizing regulatory paths in terms of gaming regulations.

Key Benefits

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the eGaming value chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, and latest developments. It helps gaming providers decision-makers determine key eGaming (including cloud gaming) positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.

Case studies from the Americas illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different gaming uptake and speding in the region. This will help gaming market executives craft adapted eGaming strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

The report discusses concrete opportunities in the eGaming market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for eGaming ecosystem participants.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary

Taxonomy & Market Context

Defining eGaming

Technology and Consumer Behavior Trends

eGaming Value Chain

Key Trends

Latest Developments

Regulatory Context

Gamers and revenue trends in the Americas

Select Country Reviews United States (US) Mexico

Key Findings and Recommendations

