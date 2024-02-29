Quantum Computing Research Report 2024: Private Companies Lead the Way in the US, While in China, Expertise is Increasingly Concentrated Within State Institutions

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing (2024) - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Quantum computers use the properties of quantum physics to store data and perform computations. There are many technologies with the potential to build their foundational quantum bits (qubits). However, it may well be over a decade before companies can deliver the enmeshed systems of high-fidelity qubits needed to usher in the quantum era. The fiendishly difficult engineering problems, excess hype, and pre-revenue phase for many quantum companies mean a protracted quantum winter is in prospect
Key Highlights
China has made enormous strides in catching up with the US. In 2024, the two countries stand almost neck-and-neck, albeit with very different strategies. Private companies lead the way in the US, while in China, expertise is increasingly concentrated within state institutions. Alibaba and Baidu have notably withdrawn from the market, dedicating state-of-the-art equipment to China's national institutions.
The next few years will see a progression of noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices and the development of modular systems, each generation incrementally more powerful and less fragile. They will provide a quantum edge in optimization applications, like VQA, and begin operating in hybrid systems. Meanwhile, advances in classical supercomputing will yield achievements previously thought to require quantum computers.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of the quantum computing theme.
- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into two categories: technology trends and macroeconomic trends.
- It includes a comprehensive technology briefing, which explains what quantum computers are, how they work, and why they are superior to classical computers.
- The detailed value chain comprises five segments: quantum infrastructure, quantum hardware platforms, quantum software, quantum applications, and quantum services.
Within the next five to seven years, intermediate quantum computers are likely to become available that can offer a quantum advantage over classical computers in certain optimization applications across, for example, space warfare, logistics, drug discovery, and options trading. This report will help you understand what quantum computing is and its potential impact across industries. It also includes details of the companies leading the charge towards quantum supremacy.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Signals
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
Company Coverage:
- 1QBit
- Accenture
- Aegiq
- Aliro Quantum
- Alphabet
- Alpine Quantum Technologies
- Amazon
- Anyon Sytems
- AOSense
- Apogee Instruments
- Atom Computing
- Atos
- BCG
- Bluefors
- Booz Allen Hamiliton
- Brilliant
- C12
- Campbell Scientific
- CIQTEK
- Classiq
- Coax
- Coherent
- Cryoconcept
- Delft Circuits
- Deloitte
- Diraq
- D-Wave
- eleQtron
- Equal1
- ETH Zurich
- ETL Systems
- EY
- fragmentiX
- Fujitsu
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- h-bar
- Honeywell
- Horizon Quantum Computing
- Huawei
- IBM
- Infineon
- Infleqtion
- Infosys
- Intel
- IonQ
- IPG Photonics
- IQM
- Lake Shore Cryotronics
- LI-COR
- Linde
- Low Noise Factory
- M Squared Lasers
- McKinsey
- Microsoft
- Miraex
- MIT
- Multiverse Computing
- NanoQT
- NKT Photonics
- Nokia
- NTT
- Nu Quantum
- ORCA
- Origin Quantum
- Oxford Instruments
- Oxford Ionics
- Parity QC
- Perimeter Institute
- Planqc
- PQShield
- PsiQuantum
- Qasky
- QC Ware
- Q-CTRL
- QpAI
- Quandela
- Quantinuum
- Quantum Brilliance
- Quantum Circuits
- Quantum Computing
- Quantum Computing & AI Research (QCAR)
- Quantum Motion
- Quantum Source
- QuantumCTek
- Quarks Interactive
- Qubitekk
- QuEra Computing
- QuintessenceLabs
- QuiX Quantum
- QuSecure
- QuTech
- Qutools
- Rigetti
- Riverlane
- Rohde and Schwarz
- Schafter + Kirchhoff
- SeeQC
- Siemens
- Silicon Quantum Computing
- Sixscape
- Stirling Cryogenics
- StrangeWorks
- Sumitomo Electric
- Supercon
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Tech Mahindra
- Toptica Photonics
- Toshiba
- TU Delft
- TuringQ
- Universal Quantum
- University of Maryland
- USTC Hefei
- VeriQloud
- WEKA
- Welinq
- Wipro
- Xanadu
- Yale University
- Zapata AI
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60gy5y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.