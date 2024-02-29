Quantum Computing Research Report 2024: Private Companies Lead the Way in the US, While in China, Expertise is Increasingly Concentrated Within State Institutions

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing (2024) - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Quantum computers use the properties of quantum physics to store data and perform computations. There are many technologies with the potential to build their foundational quantum bits (qubits). However, it may well be over a decade before companies can deliver the enmeshed systems of high-fidelity qubits needed to usher in the quantum era. The fiendishly difficult engineering problems, excess hype, and pre-revenue phase for many quantum companies mean a protracted quantum winter is in prospect



Key Highlights



China has made enormous strides in catching up with the US. In 2024, the two countries stand almost neck-and-neck, albeit with very different strategies. Private companies lead the way in the US, while in China, expertise is increasingly concentrated within state institutions. Alibaba and Baidu have notably withdrawn from the market, dedicating state-of-the-art equipment to China's national institutions.



The next few years will see a progression of noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices and the development of modular systems, each generation incrementally more powerful and less fragile. They will provide a quantum edge in optimization applications, like VQA, and begin operating in hybrid systems. Meanwhile, advances in classical supercomputing will yield achievements previously thought to require quantum computers.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the quantum computing theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into two categories: technology trends and macroeconomic trends.

It includes a comprehensive technology briefing, which explains what quantum computers are, how they work, and why they are superior to classical computers.

The detailed value chain comprises five segments: quantum infrastructure, quantum hardware platforms, quantum software, quantum applications, and quantum services.

Within the next five to seven years, intermediate quantum computers are likely to become available that can offer a quantum advantage over classical computers in certain optimization applications across, for example, space warfare, logistics, drug discovery, and options trading. This report will help you understand what quantum computing is and its potential impact across industries. It also includes details of the companies leading the charge towards quantum supremacy.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Signals

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Company Coverage:

1QBit

Accenture

Aegiq

Aliro Quantum

Alphabet

Alpine Quantum Technologies

Amazon

Anyon Sytems

AOSense

Apogee Instruments

Atom Computing

Atos

BCG

Bluefors

Booz Allen Hamiliton

Brilliant

C12

Campbell Scientific

CIQTEK

Classiq

Coax

Coherent

Cryoconcept

Delft Circuits

Deloitte

Diraq

D-Wave

eleQtron

Equal1

ETH Zurich

ETL Systems

EY

fragmentiX

Fujitsu

Hamamatsu Photonics

h-bar

Honeywell

Horizon Quantum Computing

Huawei

IBM

Infineon

Infleqtion

Infosys

Intel

IonQ

IPG Photonics

IQM

Lake Shore Cryotronics

LI-COR

Linde

Low Noise Factory

M Squared Lasers

McKinsey

Microsoft

Miraex

MIT

Multiverse Computing

NanoQT

NKT Photonics

Nokia

NTT

Nu Quantum

ORCA

Origin Quantum

Oxford Instruments

Oxford Ionics

Parity QC

Perimeter Institute

Planqc

PQShield

PsiQuantum

Qasky

QC Ware

Q-CTRL

QpAI

Quandela

Quantinuum

Quantum Brilliance

Quantum Circuits

Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing & AI Research (QCAR)

Quantum Motion

Quantum Source

QuantumCTek

Quarks Interactive

Qubitekk

QuEra Computing

QuintessenceLabs

QuiX Quantum

QuSecure

QuTech

Qutools

Rigetti

Riverlane

Rohde and Schwarz

Schafter + Kirchhoff

SeeQC

Siemens

Silicon Quantum Computing

Sixscape

Stirling Cryogenics

StrangeWorks

Sumitomo Electric

Supercon

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Toptica Photonics

Toshiba

TU Delft

TuringQ

Universal Quantum

University of Maryland

USTC Hefei

VeriQloud

WEKA

Welinq

Wipro

Xanadu

Yale University

Zapata AI

