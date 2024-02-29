SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Public Meetings on March 6-7

WASHINGTON, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the next set of meetings of the SBA Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development and the SBA Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will be held on March 6-7, 2024.

“Veterans’ unique skills and entrepreneurial drive play an important role in our economy,” said Dilawar Syed, Deputy Administrator of the SBA. “Convening veteran-owned small businesses and federal partners allows SBA to gather important insights on how we can best support veteran and military spouse-owned businesses.”

Wednesday, March 6

Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development Meeting

WHO : Dilawar Syed, Deputy Administrator, Small Business Administration

Timothy Green, Acting Associate Administrator, Office of Veterans Business

Development

Sam Le, Director, Office of Policy, Planning and Liaison

IATF members (Departments of Veterans Affairs, Treasury, Defense, and Labor; U.S.

General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina

Military Business Center; American Legion; VET-Force; National Veteran Small

Business Coalition)

WHEN : 1-3 p.m. EST

HOW : Participants attending virtually may join using this link: https://bit.ly/IATF-Mar24 . Participants may also join by phone at 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 974 812 225#.

Thursday, March 7

Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs Meeting

WHO : Timothy Green, Acting Associate Administrator, Office of Veterans Business

Development

Robert Bailey, ACVBA Chairperson, Veteran Small Business Owner

John Perkins, Supervisory Program Specialist, VetCert Program Director

Sam Le, Director, Office of Policy Planning and Liaison

Madison Services Group – legislative updates

Robert Blocker, Supervisory Financial and Loan Specialist, Disaster Loan Division, Office of Financial Assistance

ACVBA Committee Members (list)

WHEN : 9 a.m.-3 p.m. EST

HOW : Participants may join at this link: https://bit.ly/ACVBA-Mar24.

Participants may also join by phone at 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 889 719 784#.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by March 4 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page. Minutes for both meetings will be available at www.sba.gov/ovbd under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

