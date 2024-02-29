That Fit Friend Is Taking Shoe Reviews to the Next Level…By Cutting Them In Half!

Austin, TX , Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In an innovative new review series, Jake Boly, the Founder of the shoe review site That Fit Friend, is taking a deeper dive into some of his favorite gym shoes — by literally cutting them in half to see what’s inside of them.

Thus far, Boly has focused on cutting training shoes in half like the Dropset Trainer 2 and Metcon 9, and has also cut shoes like the TYR L-1 Lifter in half, which is a weightlifting shoe with a thick TPU midsole — a material that is NOT easy to cut through, Boly points out in his video.



This groundbreaking shoe review series was inspired largely by Boly’s sheer love of workout shoes and learning all of the ins and outs that accompany some of his favorite shoes. Every year, companies continue to innovate their shoes and are constantly utilizing different materials in their midsoles, outsoles, and uppers to help us perform our best.

As prices of gym shoes continue to increase, it’s never been more important to truly understand what exactly you’re investing in. Knowing this as a consumer himself — he buys ALL of the shoes he reviews and cuts open — That Fit Friend is working to give you the entire landscape of your favorite workout shoes by testing a shoe’s performance and showing you what’s inside of them.



“The idea to cut shoes open was actually inspired by the boots industry and my good friend Nick from Stridewise who showed me boot cutting videos from Rose Anvil and that’s what got the hamster in my brain running. At the end of the day, I’m a consumer and a strength coach, and the materials in our shoes matter as they can heavily impact our biomechanics,” said Jake Boly at That Fit Friend.

As for his processes, Boly isn’t just cutting shoes on a whim. He puts countless workouts in them first, builds in-depth reviews, and then dissects them to complete the full picture of a shoe’s performance, quality, and value.

The Cut In Half video series, now available on That Fit Friend’s YouTube channel, is a must-watch series for anyone considering new gym shoes for their training regimen. On top of his in-depth review videos, his Cut In Half playlist provides a detailed analysis that goes beyond the surface-level analysis you get from most reviews to help fitness lovers make informed decisions about their gear.

To learn more about That Fit Friend and read Boly’s other reviews, visit https://thatfitfriend.com/.

About That Fit Friend

That Fit Friend is a trusted source for in-depth reviews and comparisons of the latest fitness gear. Founded by Jake Boly, a fitness enthusiast with a passion for helping others achieve their best in training, That Fit Friend is committed to offering unbiased, detailed, and practical insights into fitness equipment and apparel.

