France's Conversational Commerce Market Worth $80.67 Billion by 2028: Revenue Projections for Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Wellness, and More

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the conversational commerce industry in France is expected to grow by 23.9% on annual basis to reach US$31.5 billion in 2023. The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.7% during 2022-2028. The conversational commerce transaction value in the country will increase from US$31.5 billion in 2023 to reach US$80.7 billion by 2028.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of conversational commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of conversational commerce in France. Below is a summary of key market segments:

France Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

  • Transaction Value
  • Transaction Volume
  • Average Value Per Transaction

France Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

  • AI-based Virtual Assistants
  • Non-Intelligent Chatbot

France Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

  • Chatbots
  • Digital Voice Assistants
  • OTT Messaging
  • RCS Messaging

France Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots

  • Web-Based
  • App-Based

France Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Financial Services
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other Sectors

France Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering

  • Retail Shopping By Chatbots
  • Travel & Hospitality By Chatbots
  • Online Food Service By Chatbots
  • Media and Entertainment By Chatbots
  • Healthcare and Wellness By Chatbots
  • Financial Services By Chatbots
  • Technology Products and Services By Chatbots
  • Other Sectors By Chatbots
  • Retail Shopping By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Travel & Hospitality By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Online Food Service By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Media and Entertainment By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Healthcare and Wellness By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Financial Services By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Technology Products and Services By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Other Sectors By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Retail Shopping By OTT Messaging
  • Travel & Hospitality By OTT Messaging
  • Online Food Service By OTT Messaging
  • Media and Entertainment By OTT Messaging
  • Healthcare and Wellness By OTT Messaging
  • Financial Services By OTT Messaging
  • Technology Products and Services By OTT Messaging
  • Other Sectors By OTT Messaging
  • Retail Shopping By RCS Messaging
  • Travel & Hospitality By RCS Messaging
  • Online Food Service By RCS Messaging
  • Media and Entertainment By RCS Messaging
  • Healthcare and Wellness By RCS Messaging
  • Financial Services By RCS Messaging
  • Technology Products and Services By RCS Messaging
  • Other Sectors By RCS Messaging

France Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

  • Large Enterprise
  • Medium-Sized Enterprise
  • Small Enterprise

France Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

France Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application

  • Software Application
  • IT Services
  • Consulting Services

France Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Financial Services
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other Sectors

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages115
Forecast Period2023-2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$31.49 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$80.67 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate20.6%
Regions CoveredFrance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/975pyc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                French Conversational Commerce Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Artificial Intelligence 
                            
                            
                                Chatbot
                            
                            
                                Conversational Commerce
                            
                            
                                Virtual Assistant
                            
                            
                                Voice Assistant
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data