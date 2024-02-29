Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (“DSG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DKS). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s inventory, margins, and prospects, including allegations that: (a) demand for products in DSG’s Outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (b) the “structural changes” that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company’s profitability; and (c) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company’s profitability.



If you bought DSG's shares between May 25, 2022 and August 21, 2023, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm's website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/dick's/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 22, 2024.

