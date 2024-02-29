NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today the successful completion of initial sea trials for Virginia-class attack submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) by the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division. New Jersey spent several days at sea to test the boat’s systems and components.



Testing included submerging the submarine for the first time and conducting high-speed maneuvers while on the surface and submerged. NNS teams will continue the testing program ahead of delivering the boat to the U.S. Navy.

“Taking New Jersey out for the first time is a significant milestone and the first major test of the submarine’s capabilities at sea,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “Both New Jersey and her crew performed exceptionally well. This was truly a team effort between shipbuilders, thousands of suppliers around the country and the crew. We look forward to delivering New Jersey to the Navy soon so it can begin its service to our nation.”

The boat, the 23rd Virginia-class submarine, was christened in November 2021. New Jersey will be the 11th to be delivered by NNS. It is the first submarine designed with a modification for gender integration.





Photos and video accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-completes-initial-sea-trials-of-virginia-class-submarine-new-jersey-ssn-796/.

