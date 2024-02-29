Bigbank's audited Annual Report 2023

The Management Board of Bigbank has compiled 2023 audited Annual Report. Compared to the unaudited financial results published on February 19, there are no differences in the financial results of the audited report.

The consolidated annual report 2023 of Bigbank AS is attached to this announcement and will be made available on the bank's investor page at: investor.bigbank.eu/reporting.

Annual report will be presented for approval to general meeting of shareholders.

Bigbank operating volumes increased in 2023:

The deposit portfolio grew to 1.94 billion euros during the year, increasing by 570 million euros (+42%).

The gross loan portfolio grew to 1.67 billion euros during the year, increasing by 306 million euros (+23%).

Net profit was 40.8 million euros.

The annual return on equity was 17.7%

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total assets exceed 2 billion euros.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee

