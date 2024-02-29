Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market to Boost USD 11.5 Billion by 2034 and Projected to grow at 14.80% CAGR with Accelerating advancement and development – By PMI

Covina, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market size was valued at about USD 2.9 billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 14.80% to extend a value of USD 11.5 billion by 2034.”

What is Single-Cell Multi-Omics?

Market Overview:

Single-cell multi-omics is an advanced analytical approach that enables the simultaneous analysis of multiple omics layers at the level of individual cells. Omics refers to large-scale studies of biological molecules, such as genomics (study of DNA), transcriptomics (study of RNA), proteomics (study of proteins), metabolomics (study of metabolites), and epigenomics (study of epigenetic modifications).

Key aspects of single-cell multi-omics:

Integration of Multiple Omics Layers: Single-cell multi-omics enables the integration of multiple omics layers, such as genomics, transcriptomics, and epigenomics, within the same individual cells.

Single-cell multi-omics enables the integration of multiple omics layers, such as genomics, transcriptomics, and epigenomics, within the same individual cells. High-throughput Single-Cell Analysis: Recent advancements in single-cell sequencing technologies, such as single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), single-cell ATAC-seq (scATAC-seq), and single-cell DNA sequencing (scDNA-seq), enable high-throughput profiling of individual cells across multiple omics layers.

Recent advancements in single-cell sequencing technologies, such as single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), single-cell ATAC-seq (scATAC-seq), and single-cell DNA sequencing (scDNA-seq), enable high-throughput profiling of individual cells across multiple omics layers. Discovery of Novel Cell States and Biomarkers: Single-cell multi-omics facilitates the discovery of rare or previously unrecognized cell states, transitional states, and disease-associated cell signatures.

Single-cell multi-omics facilitates the discovery of rare or previously unrecognized cell states, transitional states, and disease-associated cell signatures. Emerging Technologies and Methodologies: Researchers continue to develop innovative technologies and methodologies for single-cell multi-omics analysis, addressing current limitations and expanding the scope of applications.

Top Leading Players in Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market:

10x Genomics Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Spatial Transcriptomics

Fluidigm Corporation

Fluxion Biosciences

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Continuous advancements in single-cell sequencing technologies, such as single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), single-cell DNA sequencing (scDNA-seq), and single-cell epigenomic profiling (e.g., scATAC-seq), have significantly expanded the capabilities and applications of single-cell multi-omics. These technological innovations enable high-throughput, high-resolution profiling of individual cells across multiple omics layers.

Traditional bulk omics analyses provide average measurements across cell populations, masking cellular heterogeneity and subpopulation-specific signals. Single-cell multi-omics allows researchers to simultaneously analyze multiple molecular features within individual cells, providing a more comprehensive and nuanced understanding of cellular function, regulation, and dysfunction.

Single-cell multi-omics has diverse applications in biomedical research, including biomarker discovery, disease modeling, drug discovery, and precision medicine.

Restrain Factors:

High Cost

Complexity of data Analysis

Standardization and Reproducibility

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market:

Continuous innovations in single-cell multi-omics technologies, including improvements in sequencing platforms, sample preparation methods, and computational tools, are enhancing the resolution, throughput, and scalability of single-cell analyses.

There is a growing emphasis on integrating multiple omics layers, such as genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, and proteomics, within individual cells. Multi-omics integration approaches enable comprehensive characterization of cellular states, regulatory networks, and molecular interactions, providing a holistic view of cellular function and dysfunction in health and disease.

Single-cell multi-omics technologies are increasingly being applied in clinical settings for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment optimization

Immune cell heterogeneity and function play a central role in immune responses, inflammation, and immunotherapy outcomes. Single-cell multi-omics techniques enable comprehensive profiling of immune cell populations, immune receptor repertoires, and functional states, facilitating the development of novel immunotherapies, vaccine strategies, and immune-based diagnostics.

Collaborative research consortia, data-sharing initiatives, and interdisciplinary collaborations bring together researchers, clinicians, industry stakeholders, and regulatory agencies to advance single-cell multi-omics research and its applications.

Challenges of Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market:

Integrating multi-omics data from different molecular layers (e.g., genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics) is complex and challenging due to differences in data formats, sparsity, and noise levels. Developing robust computational methods for data integration while preserving biological relevance and minimizing technical artifacts remains a significant challenge.

Technical variability introduced during sample preparation, cell isolation, sequencing, and data processing can confound analysis and introduce batch effects.

Multi-dimensional single-cell multi-omics datasets pose challenges for dimensionality reduction and visualization.

Ethical considerations surrounding the use of human samples, privacy protection, and data sharing pose challenges for single-cell multi-omics research.

Detailed Segmentation:

Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market, By Type:

Single Cell Genomics Single Cell Transcriptomics and Proteomics Single Cell Metabolomics



Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market, By Product:

Instruments Consumables



Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market, By Workflow:

Single Cell Isolation Single Cell Preparation Single Cell Analysis



Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market, By Application:

Oncology Immunology Neurology Microbiology Stem Cell Cell Biology Others



Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market, By End user:

Research and Academic Laboratories Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Others



Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and growth drivers shaping the Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market across different geographic areas. Understanding regional nuances and market trends is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive market expansion in the Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market.

North America market is estimated to witness the fastest share over the forecast period due to the increase in adoption of the single-cell technology which is driven by various government initiatives.

Report scope:

Attribute Details Market Size 2024 US$ 2.9 billion Projected Market Size 2034 US$ 11.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.8% Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Type - Single Cell Genomics, Single Cell Transcriptomics and Proteomics, and Single Cell Metabolomics



By Product - Instruments and Consumables



By Workflow - Single Cell Isolation, Single Cell Preparation, and Single Cell Analysis



By Application - Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Microbiology, Stem Cell, Cell Biology, and Others



By End-User - Research and Academic Laboratories, Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key highlights of the Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market:

The single-cell multi-omics market is experiencing rapid growth driven by advancements in technology, increasing demand for high-resolution molecular profiling, and growing interest in understanding cellular heterogeneity and complexity.

Continuous innovations in single-cell sequencing technologies, bioinformatics tools, and multi-omics integration methods are expanding the capabilities and applications of single-cell multi-omics. High-throughput sequencing platforms, single-cell isolation techniques, and computational algorithms enable comprehensive profiling of individual cells across multiple molecular layers.

Single-cell multi-omics has diverse applications across various fields, including cancer biology, immunology, neuroscience, developmental biology, and regenerative medicine. It enables researchers to study cell-to-cell variation, rare cell populations, dynamic cellular states, and complex biological processes with unprecedented resolution and sensitivity.

Single-cell multi-omics is driving advancements in biomedical research by elucidating disease mechanisms, identifying novel biomarkers, and uncovering therapeutic targets.

