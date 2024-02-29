Gritstone bio Announces Workforce Reduction 

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced an approximately 40% reduction of its workforce. The move comes following the recently announced delay of the proposed CORAL Phase 2b study, which resulted in Gritstone not receiving external funding it previously anticipated beginning in 1Q 2024, associated with the initiation of the study.



“The lack of near-term funding necessitated this difficult step to fortify our balance sheet and cash position, which unfortunately means an impact to our workforce,” said Andrew Allen, MD, PhD, Gritstone bio’s Co-founder, President & CEO. “I would like to express my sincere thanks to our departing employees for their contributions and reiterate our enthusiasm for the programs that they have helped build. We continue to gather GRANITE data, and remain excited about sharing our first dataset later this quarter.”

Gritstone’s core programs and anticipated milestones remain unchanged. Preliminary data from Phase 2 portion of Phase 2/3 study evaluating GRANITE, Gritstone’s personalized cancer vaccine, in front-line metastatic, microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC), remain expected in 1Q 2024.

