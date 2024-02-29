Prelude Therapeutics to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the Company will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, March 12-14, 2024.

On Wednesday, March 13, at 3:05 p.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude, and Jane Huang, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat, hosted by Barclays.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here and on the Company’s website under Events and Presentations. The recording will be archived and available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes three candidates currently in clinical development: an IV administered, potent and highly selective SMARCA2 degrader, PRT3789, a preclinical oral SMARCA2 selective degrader, PRT7732, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT2527, and a next generation CDK4/6 inhibitor, PRT3645.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Lindsey Trickett

Vice President, Investor Relations

240.543.7970

ltrickett@preludetx.com



Media Contact:

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

617.510.4373

Helen@ShikCommunications.com