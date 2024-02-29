Carestream Dental Cares for its Sensei Customers During Healthcare Partner Outage

ATLANTA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA—When other healthcare systems across the nation were affected by a security incident that forced Change Healthcare to take its systems offline, Carestream Dental sprang into action to make sure users of its Patient Solutions, or eServices, could conduct business as usual, given the circumstances.

Sensei is the practice and patient management brand of Carestream Dental. Patient Solutions, which include eClaims, ePrescriptions, eVerifications, Automated Statements and ePostings, handle some of the most important functions of running a business, like working with insurance providers, getting paid and even prescribing.

Carestream Dental’s IT security team conducted its own security risk assessment and, after investigation, confirmed that the breach did not extend to Carestream Dental systems. The company continues to diligently monitor for any indicators of compromise.

While some providers advised users not to submit claims, Carestream Dental was able to reroute claims through its own clearing house. Today, more than 97% of dental claims are being processed, with more payers being added every business day. The company was also able to quickly restore insurance verifications, for applicable payers, thanks to its propriety system.

“Our first priority was helping our customers get paid, so they could focus on patients,” Monica Minore, general manager, Sensei, said. “We’ve been working non-stop on alternative solutions, but it doesn’t end now that we’re past the early days of our partner’s outage. We’re exploring other channels and workarounds for each Patient Solution so our customers’ businesses can operate as smoothly as possible.”

Carestream Dental has created a centralized webpage where users can get consistent updates on the status of their solutions. This new platform helps dental practices understand how to get the most out of their Patient Solutions while Change Healthcare’s systems are down. This includes a constantly growing list of payers that are capable of processing claims and alternative solutions and tips for how to print prescriptions, handle EOBs and send patient statements.

Users can also subscribe to updates on their particular product at the Status Update Page, or chat with other users and stay in the know through a new Sensei User Discussion group on Facebook.

Practices not currently using Sensei dental claims processing or require assistance getting up and running while Change Healthcare’s systems are offline can request help here.



For more information about Patient Solutions, or any of Sensei’s innovative solutions, please visit gosensei.com.

