Major Drilling Announces Third Quarter Results, Strong Cash Generation Continues

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDI), a leading provider of specialized drilling services to the mining sector, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ended January 31, 2024. 

Quarterly Highlights

  • Revenue of $132.8 million, down 11% from the $149.2 million recorded for the same quarter last year.
  • Foreign exchange loss of $2.9 million in Argentina due to significant devaluation of the Argentine Peso in December.
  • Net loss of $2.3 million (or $0.03 per share), compared to net earnings of $6.3 million (or $0.08 per share) for the same period last year.
  • Repurchased 317,400 shares at a cost of $2.7 million.
  • Net cash(1) position increased $12.2 million during the quarter to $96.4 million.
  • Collaborative investments in cutting-edge technology with key customers for optimized drilling operations.

“The Company continued its cash generation through this third quarter, which is traditionally the weakest of our fiscal year, as mining and exploration companies pause operations for the holiday season. We continue to see increased demand from copper and battery metal customers, up 8% over last year, however, we saw several projects slow down earlier than last year, as noted in our previous quarter release,” said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling. 

“Globally, senior mining companies are well funded and are maintaining, and in some regions expanding drilling programs, even though calendar 2023 saw a slowdown in precious metal exploration, driven primarily by the reduction of funding for juniors and intermediates. Regionally, we have seen growth in several of our markets in South America, while in Canada-U.S., the reduction of junior activity has created a more competitive environment, but we remain disciplined on pricing,” added Mr. Larocque.

“The Company generated $11.4 million in EBITDA with results impacted by the typical third quarter seasonality, along with a $2.9 million foreign exchange loss in Argentina in relation to the significant devaluation of the Argentine Peso in December following economic reforms implemented by the new Argentinian government,” said Ian Ross, CFO of Major Drilling. “The Company’s balance sheet provides a competitive advantage with $96.4 million in net cash, and we remain committed to our strategy of positioning the Company for elevated drilling activity levels as mining companies address depleting reserves. In line with this strategy, we spent $21.4 million on capital expenditures during the quarter, including 6 new drills, while disposing of 3 older, less efficient drills, bringing the total fleet count to 605. As well, we spent $2.7 million in the quarter acquiring and cancelling 317,400 shares at a weighted average price of $8.45 per share.”

“Amidst robust cash generation, we maintain the industry's largest, and one of the most modern fleets, with continued investment in strategic innovation. Over the last two years, in partnership with some of our key customers, we’ve developed cutting-edge technologies, including digitizing our rigs to capture drilling data, and the introduction of analytics to optimize drilling operations. Moreover, we started partnering with some of these customers to leverage this drilling data for the development of their models,” said Mr. Larocque.  “Additionally, we made great progress in our enhanced hands-free rod handling capacity, a critical safety feature valued by many of our important clients and a growing trend in the industry.”

“As we enter our fourth quarter, we anticipate reaching last year's activity levels by April, after a slow start to the quarter due to delayed mobilizations. We are encouraged to see elevated activity levels returning in the coming months, driven by demand from copper and battery metals, while we wait for a rebound in activity and financing in the gold sector. Despite economic volatility, worldwide consumption of minerals and mine production continue at high levels, while reserves remain stagnant due to a lack of exploration. As the world transitions to a green economy, the potential supply and demand imbalance of various metals creates a positive long-term outlook for our industry, and the Company remains well positioned to capitalize on this potential,” concluded Mr. Larocque.

In millions of Canadian dollars (except earnings per share) Q3 2024  Q3 2023  YTD 2024  YTD 2023 
Revenue $132.8  $149.2  $538.7  $550.8 
Gross margin  14.2%  17.7%  22.3%  23.7%
Adjusted gross margin (1)  23.4%  25.3%  28.8%  29.7%
EBITDA (1)  11.4   20.5   95.2   107.0 
As percentage of revenue  8.5%  13.7%  17.7%  19.4%
Net earnings (loss)  (2.3)  6.3   43.2   54.1 
Earnings (loss) per share  (0.03)  0.08   0.52   0.65 

(1) See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

Third Quarter Ended January 31, 2023

Total revenue for the quarter was $132.8 million, down 11.0% from revenue of $149.2 million recorded in the same quarter last year. The foreign exchange translation impact on revenue and net earnings for the quarter, when comparing to the effective rates for the same period last year, was nil as rates were stable year-over-year.

Revenue for the quarter from Canada - U.S. drilling operations decreased by 21.7% to $62.3 million, compared to the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to a seasonal shutdown of certain drill programs earlier than in previous years due to budgets being spent quicker as a result of inflationary pressures, and a lack of junior and intermediate financing, which has driven a more competitive environment.

South and Central American revenue increased by 4.6% to $34.0 million for the quarter, compared to the same quarter last year. The growth in the region was supported by busy markets in Chile and Brazil, but was slightly muted by slowdowns in Argentina due to the elections, and Mexico as a result of overall investment sentiment.   

Australasian and African revenue decreased by 1.3% to $36.6 million, compared to the same period last year. The slight decrease in the region from the prior year was mainly driven by a few projects shutting down earlier for the holiday season compared to previous years.

Gross margin percentage for the quarter was 14.2%, compared to 17.7% for the same period last year. Depreciation expense totaling $12.3 million is included in direct costs for the current quarter, versus $11.3 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes depreciation expense, was 23.4% for the quarter, compared to 25.3% for the same period last year. The decrease in margins from the prior year was mainly attributable to reduced activity levels. The Company also uses the seasonal slowdown to conduct annual preventative maintenance while the drills are idle for the holiday season.

General and administrative costs were $17.1 million, an increase of $0.7 million compared to the same quarter last year. The increase from the prior year was driven by annual inflationary wage adjustments and increased travel costs.

Foreign exchange loss was $2.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.3 million for the same quarter last year. While the Company's reporting currency is the Canadian dollar, various jurisdictions have net monetary assets or liabilities exposed to various other currencies.  Despite the Company's best efforts to minimize exposure, during the quarter, the loss from Argentina was $2.9 million as they experienced a significant devaluation of the Peso in December as part of economic reforms implemented by the new Argentinian government. This loss was offset by smaller gains in other countries.

The income tax provision for the quarter was an expense of $0.9 million, compared to an expense of $2.5 million for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior year was driven by reduced profitability.

Net loss was $2.3 million or $0.03 per share ($0.03 per share diluted) for the quarter, compared to net earnings of $6.3 million or $0.08 per share ($0.08 per share diluted) for the prior year quarter. 

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company’s financial data has been prepared in accordance with IFRS, with the exception of certain financial measures detailed below. The measures below have been used consistently by the Company’s management team in assessing operational performance on both segmented and consolidated levels, and in assessing the Company’s financial strength. The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures are key, for both management and investors, in evaluating performance at a consolidated level and are commonly reported and widely used by investors and lending institutions as indicators of a company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted gross profit/margin - excludes depreciation expense:

(in $000s CAD) Q3 2024  Q3 2023  YTD 2024  YTD 2023 
             
Total revenue $132,824  $149,225  $538,659  $550,776 
Less: direct costs  113,938   122,787   418,403   420,161 
Gross profit  18,886   26,438   120,256   130,615 
Add: depreciation  12,251   11,300   35,042   32,891 
Adjusted gross profit  31,137   37,738   155,298   163,506 
Adjusted gross margin  23.4%  25.3%  28.8%  29.7%
                 

EBITDA - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization:

(in $000s CAD) Q3 2024  Q3 2023  YTD 2024  YTD 2023 
             
Net earnings (loss) $(2,312) $6,273  $43,155  $54,132 
Finance (revenues) costs  (359)  (620)  (1,316)  (164)
Income tax provision  924   2,507   15,534   17,333 
Depreciation and amortization  13,097   12,330   37,866   35,700 
EBITDA $11,350  $20,490  $95,239  $107,001 
                 

Net cash (debt) – cash net of debt, excluding lease liabilities reported under IFRS 16 Leases:

(in $000s CAD) January 31, 2024  April 30, 2023 
       
Cash $104,866  $94,432 
Contingent consideration  (8,505)  (15,113)
Long-term debt  -   (19,972)
Net cash (debt) $96,361  $59,347 
         

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments, or performance that the Company expects to occur (including management’s expectations regarding the Company’s objectives, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and businesses) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by future or conditional verbs such as “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, and terms and expressions of similar import. All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management related to the factors set forth herein. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this document in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the mining industry and the demand for the Company’s services; competitive pressures; global and local political and economic environments and conditions; exposure to currency movements (which can affect the Company’s revenue in Canadian dollars); currency restrictions; the level of funding for the Company’s clients (particularly for junior mining companies); changes in jurisdictions in which the Company operates (including changes in regulation); efficient management of the Company’s growth; the integration of business acquisitions and the realization of the intended benefits of such acquisitions; safety of the Company’s workforce; risks and uncertainties relating to climate change and natural disaster; the Company’s dependence on key customers; the geographic distribution of the Company’s operations; the impact of operational changes; failure by counterparties to fulfill contractual obligations; disease outbreak; as well as other risk factors described under “General Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s MD&A for the year ended April 30, 2023, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency, or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements made in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events, or for any other reasons, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. 
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information) 
(unaudited) 
             
  Three months ended  Nine months ended 
  January 31  January 31 
             
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
             
TOTAL REVENUE $132,824  $149,225  $538,659  $550,776 
             
DIRECT COSTS (note 9)  113,938   122,787   418,403   420,161 
             
GROSS PROFIT  18,886   26,438   120,256   130,615 
             
OPERATING EXPENSES            
General and administrative (note 9)  17,146   16,425   51,258   48,667 
Other (revenue) expenses  1,281   1,637   7,374   9,380 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment  (114)  (49)  (611)  (769)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss  2,320   265   4,862   2,036 
Finance (revenues) costs  (359)  (620)  (1,316)  (164)
   20,274   17,658   61,567   59,150 
             
EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX  (1,388)  8,780   58,689   71,465 
             
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) (note 10)            
Current  (1,438)  3,065   12,491   17,330 
Deferred  2,362   (558)  3,043   3 
   924   2,507   15,534   17,333 
             
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) $(2,312) $6,273  $43,155  $54,132 
             
             
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (note 11)            
Basic $(0.03) $0.08  $0.52  $0.65 
Diluted $(0.03) $0.08  $0.52  $0.65 
             


Major Drilling Group International Inc. 
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 
(unaudited) 
        
  Three months ended  Nine months ended 
  January 31  January 31 
             
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
             
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) $(2,312) $6,273  $43,155  $54,132 
             
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS            
             
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss            
Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations  (10,017)  3,082   (7,728)  15,069 
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (net of tax)  381   1,849   (438)  271 
             
COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS) $(11,948) $11,204  $34,989  $69,472 
                 


Major Drilling Group International Inc. 
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 
For the nine months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 
(unaudited) 
  
                   
                   
     Retained  Other  Share-based  Foreign currency    
  Share capital  earnings  reserves  payments reserve  translation reserve  Total 
                   
BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2022 $263,183  $31,022  $1,536  $3,996  $60,021  $359,758 
                   
Exercise of stock options  2,591   -   -   (723)  -   1,868 
Share-based compensation  -   -   -   377   -   377 
   265,774   31,022   1,536   3,650   60,021   362,003 
Comprehensive earnings:                  
Net earnings  -   54,132   -   -   -   54,132 
Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations  -   -   -   -   15,069   15,069 
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives  -   -   271   -   -   271 
Total comprehensive earnings  -   54,132   271   -   15,069   69,472 
                   
BALANCE AS AT JANUARY 31, 2023 $265,774  $85,154  $1,807  $3,650  $75,090  $431,475 
                   
                   
BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2023 $266,071  $105,944  $(37) $3,696  $76,903  $452,577 
                   
Exercise of stock options  626   (197)  -   (300)  -   129 
Share-based compensation  -   -   -   218   -   218 
Share buyback (note 8)  (4,156)  (7,093)  -   -   -   (11,249)
Stock options expired/forfeited  -   1   -   (1)  -   - 
   262,541   98,655   (37)  3,613   76,903   441,675 
Comprehensive earnings:                  
Net earnings  -   43,155   -   -   -   43,155 
Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations  -   -   -   -   (7,728)  (7,728)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives  -   -   (438)  -   -   (438)
Total comprehensive earnings  -   43,155   (438)  -   (7,728)  34,989 
                   
BALANCE AS AT JANUARY 31, 2024 $262,541  $141,810  $(475) $3,613  $69,175  $476,664 
                         


Major Drilling Group International Inc. 
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 
(unaudited) 
             
             
  Three months ended  Nine months ended 
  January 31  January 31 
             
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
             
OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Earnings (loss) before income tax $(1,388) $8,780  $58,689  $71,465 
Operating items not involving cash            
Depreciation and amortization (note 9)  13,097   12,330   37,866   35,700 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment  (114)  (49)  (611)  (769)
Share-based compensation  59   134   218   377 
Finance (revenues) costs recognized in earnings before income tax  (359)  (620)  (1,316)  (164)
   11,295   20,575   94,846   106,609 
Changes in non-cash operating working capital items  27,735   26,013   18,343   22,861 
Finance revenues received (costs paid)  359   620   1,316   164 
Income taxes paid  (609)  (7,319)  (10,621)  (16,990)
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities  38,780   39,889   103,884   112,644 
             
FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Repayment of lease liabilities  (351)  (568)  (1,082)  (1,404)
Repayment of long-term debt (note 7)  -   (10,000)  (20,000)  (30,000)
Issuance of common shares due to exercise of stock options  15   804   455   1,868 
Cash-settled stock options  -   -   (326)  - 
Repurchase of common shares (note 8)  (2,682)  -   (11,249)  - 
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities  (3,018)  (9,764)  (32,202)  (29,536)
             
INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Payment of consideration for previous business acquisition  -   (2,500)  (6,991)  (8,789)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (note 6)  (21,356)  (15,592)  (55,073)  (42,080)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment  182   463   1,826   3,302 
Cash flow from (used in) investing activities  (21,174)  (17,629)  (60,238)  (47,567)
             
Effect of exchange rate changes  (2,189)  (630)  (1,010)  2,763 
             
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH  12,399   11,866   10,434   38,304 
             
CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD  92,467   97,968   94,432   71,260 
             
CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $104,866  $109,564  $104,866  $109,564 
                 


Major Drilling Group International Inc. 
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
As at January 31, 2024 and April 30, 2023 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 
(unaudited) 
       
  January 31, 2024  April 30, 2023 
       
ASSETS      
       
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $104,866  $94,432 
Trade and other receivables (note 13)  84,525   137,633 
Income tax receivable  3,376   2,336 
Inventories  112,632   115,128 
Prepaid expenses  11,388   10,996 
   316,787   360,525 
       
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (note 6)  229,198   215,085 
       
RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS  4,999   5,637 
       
DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS  2,640   4,444 
       
GOODWILL  22,375   22,690 
       
INTANGIBLE ASSETS  2,448   3,304 
       
  $578,447  $611,685 
       
       
LIABILITIES      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Trade and other payables $68,042  $102,144 
Income tax payable  6,597   3,674 
Current portion of lease liabilities  1,323   1,617 
Current portion of contingent consideration  8,505   7,138 
   84,467   114,573 
       
LEASE LIABILITIES  3,681   3,965 
       
CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION  -   7,975 
       
LONG-TERM DEBT (note 7)  -   19,972 
       
DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES  13,635   12,623 
   101,783   159,108 
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Share capital  262,541   266,071 
Retained earnings  141,810   105,944 
Other reserves  (475)  (37)
Share-based payments reserve  3,613   3,696 
Foreign currency translation reserve  69,175   76,903 
   476,664   452,577 
       
  $578,447  $611,685 
         


MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.
NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information)

1. NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and has its head office at 111 St. George Street, Moncton, NB, Canada. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The principal source of revenue consists of contract drilling for companies primarily involved in mining and mineral exploration. The Company has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Statement of compliance
These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (“IAS 34”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and using the accounting policies as outlined in the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2023.

On February 29, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized the financial statements for issue.

Basis of consolidation
These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company. Control is achieved when the Company is exposed or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee.

The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the period are included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations from the effective date of acquisition or up to the effective date of disposal, as appropriate.

Intercompany transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated on consolidation, where appropriate.

Basis of preparation
These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared based on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value, using the same accounting policies and methods of computation as presented in the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2023.

3. APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED IFRS

The Company has not applied the following IASB standard amendment that has been issued, but is not yet effective:

  • IAS 21 (as amended in 2023) - The Effect of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates - effective for periods beginning on or after January 1, 2025, with earlier application permitted. The amendments contain guidance to specify when a currency is exchangeable and how to determine the exchange rate when it is not.

The Company is currently in the process of assessing the impact the adoption of the above amendment will have on the Consolidated Financial Statements.

4. KEY SOURCES OF ESTIMATION UNCERTAINTY AND CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS

The preparation of financial statements, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that are not readily apparent from other sources, which affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods, if the revision affects both current and future periods. Significant areas requiring the use of management estimates relate to the useful lives of property, plant and equipment for depreciation purposes, property, plant and equipment and inventory valuation, determination of income and other taxes, assumptions used in the compilation of fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions, amounts recorded as accrued liabilities, contingent consideration, allowance for impairment of trade receivables, and impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets.

The Company applied judgment in determining the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries, the determination of cash-generating units (“CGUs”), the degree of componentization of property, plant and equipment, the recognition of provisions and accrued liabilities, and the determination of the probability that deferred income tax assets will be realized from future taxable earnings.

5. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS

The third quarter (November to January) is normally the Company’s weakest quarter due to the shutdown of mining and exploration activities, often for extended periods over the holiday season.

6. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Capital expenditures for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024 were $21,356 (2023 - $15,592) and $55,073 (2023 - $42,080). The Company did not obtain direct financing for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024 or 2023.

7. LONG-TERM DEBT

During the year the Company made a discretionary payment of $20,000 on its $75,000 revolving-term facility (maturing in September 2027), bringing long-term debt to nil.

8. SHARE BUYBACK

Early in the current fiscal year, the Company initiated its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), ending March 26, 2024. During the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024, the Company has repurchased 317,400 and 1,337,968 common shares, respectively, at an average price of $8.45 and $8.41, respectively.

9. EXPENSES BY NATURE

Direct costs by nature are as follows:

  Q3 2024  Q3 2023  YTD 2024  YTD 2023 
             
Depreciation $12,251  $11,300  $35,042  $32,891 
Employee salaries and benefit expenses  51,385   56,307   190,099   190,385 
Materials, consumables and external costs  43,283   46,951   167,526   166,576 
Other  7,019   8,229   25,736   30,309 
  $113,938  $122,787  $418,403  $420,161 
                 

General and administrative expenses by nature are as follows:

  Q3 2024  Q3 2023  YTD 2024  YTD 2023 
             
Amortization of intangible assets $266  $366  $791  $1,086 
Depreciation  580   664   2,033   1,723 
Employee salaries and benefit expenses  8,966   8,241   26,892   25,071 
Other general and administrative expenses  7,334   7,154   21,542   20,787 
  $17,146  $16,425  $51,258  $48,667 
                 

10. INCOME TAXES

The income tax provision for the periods can be reconciled to accounting earnings before income tax as follows:

  Q3 2024  Q3 2023  YTD 2024  YTD 2023 
             
Earnings (loss) before income tax $(1,388) $8,780  $58,689  $71,465 
             
Statutory Canadian corporate income tax rate  27%  27%  27%  27%
             
Expected income tax provision based on statutory rate  (375)  2,371   15,846   19,296 
Non-recognition of tax benefits related to losses  643   303   1,179   950 
Utilization of previously unrecognized losses  387   (601)  (2,587)  (5,449)
Other foreign taxes paid  123   133   415   2,088 
Rate variances in foreign jurisdictions  (427)  (414)  (308)  (376)
Permanent differences and other  573   715   989   824 
Income tax provision recognized in net earnings $924  $2,507  $15,534  $17,333 
                 

The Company periodically assesses its liabilities and contingencies for all tax years open to audit based upon the latest information available. For those matters where it is probable that an adjustment will be made, the Company records its best estimate of these tax liabilities, including related interest charges. Inherent uncertainties exist in estimates of tax contingencies due to changes in tax laws. While management believes they have adequately provided for the probable outcome of these matters, future results may include favourable or unfavourable adjustments to these estimated tax liabilities in the period the assessments are made, or resolved, or when the statutes of limitations lapse.

11. EARNINGS PER SHARE

All of the Company’s earnings are attributable to common shares, therefore, net earnings are used in determining earnings per share.

  Q3 2024  Q3 2023  YTD 2024  YTD 2023 
             
Net earnings (loss) $(2,312) $6,273  $43,155  $54,132 
             
Weighted average number of shares:            
Basic (000s)  81,923   82,914   82,522   82,834 
Diluted (000s)  82,082   83,275   82,727   83,195 
             
Earnings (loss) per share            
Basic $(0.03) $0.08  $0.52  $0.65 
Diluted $(0.03) $0.08  $0.52  $0.65 
                 

The calculation of diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024 excludes the effect of 297,000 and 205,000 options, respectively (2023 - 207,391 and 189,728, respectively) as they were not in-the-money.

The total number of shares outstanding on January 31, 2024 was 81,780,486 (2023 - 82,989,929).

12. SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Company’s operations are divided into the following three geographic segments, corresponding to its management structure: Canada - U.S.; South and Central America; and Australasia and Africa. The services provided in each of the reportable segments are essentially the same. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2023. Management evaluates performance based on earnings from operations in these three geographic segments before finance costs, general corporate expenses and income taxes. Data relating to each of the Company’s reportable segments is presented as follows:

  Q3 2024  Q3 2023  YTD 2024  YTD 2023 
Revenue            
Canada - U.S.* $62,252  $79,614  $270,392  $305,280 
South and Central America  34,019   32,527   138,124   121,705 
Australasia and Africa  36,553   37,084   130,143   123,791 
  $132,824  $149,225  $538,659  $550,776 
                 

*Canada - U.S. includes revenue of $22,937 and $33,189 for Canadian operations for the three months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and $93,699 and $121,601 for the nine months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

  Q3 2024  Q3 2023  YTD 2024  YTD 2023 
Earnings from operations            
Canada - U.S. $369  $6,431  $30,183  $52,207 
South and Central America  (2,345)  1,274   17,031   15,562 
Australasia and Africa  2,663   3,762   20,806   14,773 
   687   11,467   68,020   82,542 
             
Finance (revenues) costs  (359)  (620)  (1,316)  (164)
General and corporate expenses**  2,434   3,307   10,647   11,241 
Income tax  924   2,507   15,534   17,333 
   2,999   5,194   24,865   28,410 
             
Net earnings (loss) $(2,312) $6,273  $43,155  $54,132 
                 

**General and corporate expenses include expenses for corporate offices and stock-based compensation.

  Q3 2024  Q3 2023  YTD 2024  YTD 2023 
Capital expenditures            
Canada - U.S. $9,061  $8,996  $23,895  $26,842 
South and Central America  6,995   4,766   17,881   10,159 
Australasia and Africa  5,300   1,830   13,228   4,814 
Unallocated and corporate assets  -   -   69   265 
Total capital expenditures $21,356  $15,592  $55,073  $42,080 
                 


Depreciation and amortization            
Canada - U.S. $5,827  $6,031  $17,618  $17,552 
South and Central America  3,015   2,856   8,544   8,019 
Australasia and Africa  3,973   3,232   11,082   9,634 
Unallocated and corporate assets  282   211   622   495 
Total depreciation and amortization $13,097  $12,330  $37,866  $35,700 
                 


  January 31, 2024  April 30, 2023 
Identifiable assets      
Canada - U.S.* $271,202  $283,895 
South and Central America  155,657   154,384 
Australasia and Africa  191,745   193,739 
Unallocated and corporate liabilities  (40,157)  (20,333)
Total identifiable assets $578,447  $611,685 

*Canada - U.S. includes property, plant and equipment as at January 31, 2024 of $64,667 (April 30, 2023 - $65,481) for Canadian operations.

13. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Fair value
The carrying values of cash, trade and other receivables, demand credit facilities and trade and other payables approximate their fair value due to the relatively short period to maturity of the instruments. The carrying value of contingent consideration and long-term debt approximates their fair value as the interest applicable is reflective of fair market rates.

Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value are classified and disclosed in one of the following categories:

  • Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;
  • Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable for the assets or liabilities, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices); and
  • Level 3 - inputs for the assets or liabilities that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

The Company enters into certain derivative financial instruments to manage its exposure to interest rate and market risks, comprised of share-price forward contracts with a combined notional amount of $7,331 maturing at varying dates through June 2026.

The fair value hierarchy requires the use of observable market inputs whenever such inputs exist. A financial instrument is classified to the lowest level of the hierarchy for which a significant input has been considered in measuring fair value.

The Company’s derivatives, with fair values as follows, are classified as level 2 financial instruments and recorded in trade and other receivables (payables) in the Consolidated Balance Sheets. There were no transfers of amounts between level 1, level 2 and level 3 financial instruments for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024.

  January 31, 2024  April 30, 2023 
       
Interest rate swap $-  $28 
Share-price forward contracts $(1,385) $2,189 
         

Credit risk
As at January 31, 2024, 87.4% (April 30, 2023 - 97.0%) of the Company’s trade receivables were aged as current and 5.0% (April 30, 2023 - 2.5%) of the trade receivables were impaired.

The movements in the allowance for impairment of trade receivables during the nine and twelve-month periods were as follows:

  January 31, 2024  April 30, 2023 
       
Opening balance $3,303  $1,517 
Increase in impairment allowance  1,318   2,620 
Recovery of amounts previously impaired  (478)  (51)
Write-off charged against allowance  -   (824)
Foreign exchange translation differences  (101)  41 
Ending balance $4,042  $3,303 
         

Foreign currency risk
As at January 31, 2024, the most significant carrying amounts of net monetary assets and/or liabilities (which may include intercompany balances with other subsidiaries) that: (i) are denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the respective Company subsidiary; and (ii) cause foreign exchange rate exposure, including the impact on earnings before income taxes (“EBIT”), if the corresponding rate changes by 10%, are as follows (in $000s CAD):

  Rate variance IDR/USD MNT/USD MXN/USD ARS/USD USD/CLP USD/CAD Other 
Net exposure on monetary
assets (liabilities)		   7,911 7,688 5,228 3,138 (8,404) (13,136) 51 
EBIT impact +/-10% 879 854 581 349 934  1,460  6 
                  

Liquidity risk
The following table details contractual maturities for the Company’s financial liabilities:

  1 year  2-3 years  4-5 years  Thereafter  Total 
                
Trade and other payables $68,042  $-  $-  $-  $68,042 
Lease liabilities (interest included)  1,621   2,512   1,311   188   5,632 
Contingent consideration (undiscounted)  8,816   -   -   -   8,816 
  $78,479  $2,512  $1,311  $188  $82,490 