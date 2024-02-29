Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALHC) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Alignment stock.



Around March 29, 2021, Alignment conducted its initial public offering (IPO), where it sold 27.2 million shares of common stock at a price of $18.00 per share. Subsequently, on February 27, 2024, Alignment released a press statement announcing its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. Among other financial metrics, the company disclosed earnings per share of -$0.25, which was below the consensus estimates by $0.03.

Following this announcement, the stock price of Alignment experienced a significant drop, falling $1.26 per share, or 18.21%, to close at $5.66 per share on February 28, 2024.

