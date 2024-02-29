Organic Seeds Market to Grow at CAGR of 13.8% through 2033; Rising Focus on Biodiversity & Environmental Conservation to Propel Growth

Newark, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.6 billion in 2023 organic seed market will reach USD 11.5 billion by 2033. Globally, the manufacturing of organic crops has increased significantly due to the increasing need for organic products, changing consumer purchasing patterns, and expanding nutritional concerns. As a result, there is now more demand for organic seeds. But in many places, farmers are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet due to the expense of seeds, which is leading them to select conventional rather than organically grown seeds.



Key Insight of the Organic seed Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period. Traditional and sustainable farming methods have a long history in several Asia-Pacific regions. Organic seeds might complement these age-old techniques, drawing farmers that appreciate tradition and environmentally friendly practices. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific area is renowned for having a vast range of crops due to its varied agroclimatic conditions. One reason for the increased demand for organic seeds could be the desire to preserve and use regional seed variations while also encouraging biodiversity.



In the organic seed market, the Vegetable Seed segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.8% over the projection period.



The Vegetable Seed segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.8% over the projection period. Growing interest in organic vegetable cultivation and biodiversity preservation may fuel demand for organic vegetable seeds that provide a wide variety of vegetable possibilities. Customers could look for unusual and conventional vegetable kinds that grow well in an organic environment. The challenges created by various environmental elements are addressed by the development of vegetable seed varieties that are organic and adaptable to particular climate conditions.



In the organic seed market, the online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.3% over the projection period.



The online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.3% over the projection period. The market for organic seeds has been greatly impacted by the general trend toward e-commerce and digital platforms. Customers can buy organic seeds in a simple and easily accessible manner by using online platforms. Online retailers frequently provide a large assortment of organic seeds, enabling customers to peruse and select from a broad selection of vegetable, fruit, and herb seeds. Both commercial producers and gardening hobbyists are drawn to this cultivar.



Market Dynamics



Driver



Consumer confidence and market expansion are facilitated by the observance of organic certification standards, which guarantee that organic seeds fulfill particular requirements for organic agriculture. Additionally, farmers that are looking for environmentally beneficial and sustainable farming methods are adopting organic farming practices. Additionally, improvements in organic breeding methods have produced premium organic seed varieties with desired characteristics including improved yield, disease resistance, and adaptability.



Opportunity



Extending market reach through geographical expansion and taking advantage of the growing demand for organic produce worldwide, particularly in developing markets where awareness of organic farming is rising. Additionally, making the most of government grants, subsidies, and encouragement for organic farming methods to lower production costs and persuade more farmers to start growing organic seeds.



Some of the major players operating in the organic seed market are:



• Wild Garden Seed

• Vitalis Organic Seeds

• HILD Samen

• Fleuren

• Navdanya

• De Bolster

• Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

• Southern Exposure Seed Exchange

• Seeds of Change

• Fedco Seeds, Inc.

• Johnny’s Selected Seeds

• Seed Savers Exchange

• High Mowing Organic Seeds



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product



• Vegetable Seed

• Field Crop Seed

• Fruits

• Nuts

• Other Vegetation



By Distribution Channel



• Online

• Offline



