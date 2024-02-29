LGI Homes Opens New Community in the Raleigh Market

OXFORD, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly announces the opening of The Meadows at Oxford, a new community offering brand-new, single-family homes in historic Oxford, NC.

The Meadows at Oxford features a collection of thoughtfully designed homes that range in size from 1,182 square feet to 2,025 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. Every new home at The Meadows at Oxford offers a spacious family room, fully equipped kitchen, generously sized bedrooms, a finished two-car garage and an array of popular, included upgrades. Built with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, homes within this popular collection showcase a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, 36” upper cabinets with hardware and crown molding, luxury, vinyl plank flooring and much more.

At The Meadows at Oxford, homeowners enjoy a wonderful selection of amenities. Featuring a children’s playground, a picnic area with barbecue grills and a dog park, there is something for every member of the family to enjoy, no matter their age or interest. In addition to the family-friendly amenities and beautiful homes, The Meadows at Oxford is prominently positioned in Oxford near major employers, a plethora of wonderful area amenities, including fantastic parks, and a superb selection of local shops and restaurants.

"With the opening of The Meadows at Oxford, we are excited to expand our presence further into the Raleigh market," said Jef Yarbrough, Division President for LGI Homes. "With a prime location in Oxford, and an array of amenities, our homes present an unbeatable opportunity for homebuyers looking for their perfect home.”

New homes at The Meadows at Oxford are priced from the $290s with quick move-in opportunities available. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 381-3671 ext 53.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb8795ce-e3b1-480d-b6b0-84e97e42b8e1