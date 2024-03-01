Dehydrated Meat Product Market Size Is Surpassing USD 1.3 Billion by 2033, Growing at Projected 4.8% CAGR

Newark, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 0.85 billion in 2023 dehydrated meat products market will reach USD 1.3 billion by 2033. Increased demand from customers for dehydrated meat products because of its health benefits, flavor retention, and ease of use is a major driver of market revenue growth. Since dried products keep all of the natural components—vitamins, minerals, and other microelements—that are necessary for sustaining health, they are more nutrient-dense and last longer than fresh meat. Meat can be kept and eaten for longer periods of time without going bad by dehydrating it because drying eliminates moisture, which inhibits the formation of bacteria, mold, and yeast.



Key Insight of the Dehydrated Meat Products Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 14.6% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. A vast variety of dried meat products are available in the Asia Pacific region, meeting the varying taste and culinary preferences of various nations. Jerky and other traditional favorites may coexist with regionally influenced variants. Consumers are willing to pay more for expensive and high-quality snacks, such as dehydrated meat items because disposable income rises in some nations. As a result, upscale and artisanal products are starting to surface.



In the dehydrated meat products market, the frozen segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.2% over the projection period.



The frozen segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.2% over the projection period. Freeze-drying is a food preservation method in which the meal is cooled and then sublimated to remove water. Freeze-dried beef products are lightweight, have a long shelf life, and can be rehydrated by adding water before consumption. These foods still have a lot of the same flavor and nutritional content. Dehydrated components can be found in certain commercially available frozen entrees. For instance, frozen meals meant for camping or hiking may contain dehydrated meat, vegetables, and other components. These meals are prepared with convenience in mind, and the process of dehydration helps to reduce weight and improve shelf life.



In the dehydrated meat products market, the Pork market segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.2% over the projection period.



The Pork market segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.2% over the projection period. Throughout the forecast period, the global market for dehydrated meat products is anticipated to be led by the pork segment in terms of revenue share. This is due to the fact that pork can be dehydrated and used to make a variety of products, such as sausages, offal, jerky, and various pork off-cuts like snouts and ears that can be used as pet treats. Additional health advantages of dried pork include its high protein, vitamin, and mineral content, which includes iron, zinc, and vitamins B6 and B12. These nutrients enhance performance, boost immunity, lessen tiredness and weariness, support general health and biology, and aid in the development, repair, and upkeep of lean muscle mass.



In the dehydrated meat products market, the vacuum-dried segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.9% over the projection period.



The vacuum-dried segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.9% over the projection period. Meat products benefit from vacuum drying since it removes moisture in a regulated atmosphere. This preservation technique helps increase the product's shelf life by preventing the growth of bacteria that cause spoiling. Additionally, the meat retains its natural hues and flavors due to the low temperature and low oxygen levels during vacuum drying. This gives the meat a more enticing and authentic flavor while preserving its sensory qualities. Furthermore, during the dehydration process, vacuum drying enables exact monitoring of temperature and pressure conditions. To achieve uniform drying and avoid unfavorable modifications to texture or flavor, this management is essential.



Market Dynamics



Driver



Some of the major players operating in the dehydrated meat products market are:



• Cargill, Incorporated

• Hormel Foods Corporation

• Kerry Group plc.

• Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

• BRF Global

• Associated British Foods plc.

• Tyson Foods, Inc.

• Pinnacle Foods Co.

• Pilgrim's

• Van Drunen Farms



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Packaging



• Canned

• Frozen



By Type



• Jerky

• Pork

• Chicken

• Beef

• Lamb

• Hog

• Others



By Technology



• Sun-dried

• Solar Dried

• hot air-dried

• Vacuum-Dried

• Spray Dried Freeze Dried



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Trillion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



