PlantX Reports Financial Results for Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Financial Results

During Q3 2024, the Company demonstrated consistent growth and operational efficiency, with revenue totaling $ 9,184,678 and a net loss of $ 5,699,913. The Company's strategic focus on profitability was reinforced by a 5% increase in gross profit margin compared to the same period in 2022.

Operating expenses notably decreased by $1,829,856 compared to the same period in 2022, driven by prudent cost-cutting measures and heightened operational effectiveness. Advertising, promotion, consulting, and administrative expenses were all streamlined, reflecting the Company’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and thriving business.

The opening of the XMarket Vegan Food Hall and the strong financial performance in Q3 2024 signal PlantX's dedication to elevating the plant-based lifestyle through culinary innovation and operational excellence.

The Company’s complete condensed interim financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) for Q3 2024 are available on PlantX’s website ( www.plantx.com ) and SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company’s digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

