Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Chemours, Methanex, and AirSculpt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH), and AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS).



The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

On February 13, 2024, after the market closed, Chemours disclosed that it was postponing the release of its financial results and conference call related to its fourth quarter and full year 2023. The Company further clarified, stating that it was delaying its results because Chemours is “evaluating its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to information and communications,” and because the Company’s Audit Committee “needs additional time to complete a related internal review.”

On this news, Chemours’ stock price fell as much as 12% during intraday trading on February 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH)

On February 20, 2024, Methanex issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that commercial production of its new 1.8 million tonne methanol plant, Geismar 3 (G3), in Geismar, Louisiana has been delayed due to complications that occurred in the autothermal reformer (ATR) during the late stages of the initial start-up process.” Methanex stated that significant damage was sustained to a large number of supporting refractory bricks in the vessel which will require replacement, causing commercial production to be delayed up to the end of the third quarter of 2024.

On this news, Methanex’s stock price fell $5.08 per share, or 10.8%, to close at $41.97 per share on February 20, 2024.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS)

Fuzzy Panda Research issued a report Friday alleging issues at AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. The report states that AirSculpt has “lie[d] to patients” about a patient death, has “[s]uspect doctors with questionable credentials,” and has used employees to “pos[e] as patients” in online reviews.

Shares of AirSculpt dropped more than 30% in premarket trading on February 23, 2024.

