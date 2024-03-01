INARI MEDICAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Inari Medical, Inc. on Behalf of Inari Medical Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inari Medical, Inc. (“Inari Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NARI) on behalf of Inari Medical stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Inari Medical has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On February 28, 2024, after market hours, Inari Medical filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC announcing “[i]n December 2023, we received a civil investigative demand (“CID”) from the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division, in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act (the “Investigation”). The CID requests information and documents primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals (“HCPs”). We are cooperating with the Investigation. We are unable to express a view at this time regarding the likely duration, or ultimate outcome, of the Investigation or estimate the possibility of, or amount or range of, any possible financial impact. Depending on the outcome of the Investigation, there may be a material impact on our business, results of operations, or financial condition.”

On this news, Inari Medical's stock fell $12.14 per share, or 20.8%, to close at $46.12 on February 29, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inari Medical shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: