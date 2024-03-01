[Latest] Global Oat Milk Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.09 Billion by 2032 at a 15.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Oat Milk Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Organic, Conventional), By Product (Plain, Flavored), By Packaging (Cartons, Bottle, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Oat Milk Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.52 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.98 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.09 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Oat Milk Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Sustainability Drive: The oat milk market experiences significant growth propelled by increasing consumer preference for sustainable food and beverage options. Oat milk, known for its comparatively lower environmental impact than traditional dairy and other plant-based alternatives, gains popularity among environmentally-conscious consumers, driving market expansion.

Health and Wellness Trends: Consumer health and wellness awareness fuels the demand for oat milk. With its natural, plant-based composition, oat milk appeals to health-conscious individuals seeking dairy alternatives with added nutritional benefits, contributing to market growth in the plant-based beverage segment.

Allergen-Friendly Solution: Oat milk emerges as a preferred allergen-friendly alternative to dairy and other plant-based milk. Being free from common allergens such as lactose, soy, and nuts, oat milk caters to consumers with dietary restrictions or allergies, expanding its market reach and driving adoption.

Versatile Applications: The versatility of oat milk in various culinary applications drives market growth. Oat milk’s creamy texture and neutral taste make it suitable for use in coffee, baking, cooking, and as a standalone beverage, attracting both consumers and food service establishments and fostering market expansion.

Innovation in Product Offerings: Ongoing innovation in oat milk formulations and flavors contributes to market growth. Manufacturers introduce new variants such as flavored, fortified, and organic oat milk to cater to diverse consumer preferences, expanding the market appeal and driving adoption.

Retail Expansion: Increasing availability of oat milk in retail channels boosts market growth. As supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms stock a wide range of oat milk products, consumer accessibility improves, driving adoption and market expansion across various regions.

Environmental Awareness: Growing awareness of the environmental impact of food choices drives demand for sustainable alternatives like oat milk. Consumers seek products with eco-friendly packaging, ethical sourcing practices, and minimal carbon footprint, supporting the growth of the oat milk market.

Partnership with Foodservice Industry: Collaboration between oat milk manufacturers and the foodservice industry accelerates market growth. Partnerships with cafes, restaurants, and hospitality chains introduce oat milk-based menu options, catering to the increasing demand for plant-based beverages and driving market expansion in the foodservice sector.

Regulatory Support for Plant-Based Products: Regulatory initiatives promoting plant-based diets and sustainability contribute to market growth. Government support for labeling standards, nutritional guidelines, and sustainability certifications enhances consumer trust in oat milk products, supporting the market expansion and adoption.

Demand from Vegan and Flexitarian Consumers: Growing adoption of vegan and flexitarian lifestyles fuels demand for oat milk. As consumers seek alternatives to dairy products for ethical, health, and environmental reasons, oat milk emerges as a preferred choice, driving market growth among vegan and flexitarian demographics.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.98 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 6.09 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2.52 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 15.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Source, Product, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Oat Milk Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Resilience in Consumer Preferences: The oat milk market demonstrates resilience in consumer preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite economic uncertainties, consumers continue to prioritize health, sustainability, and plant-based diets, sustaining demand for oat milk and supporting market stability.

Shift towards Home Consumption: The pandemic accelerates the shift towards home consumption of oat milk and other plant-based beverages. With restrictions on dining out and increased emphasis on cooking and meal preparation at home, retail sales of oat milk witnessed growth, contributing to market stability amidst the crisis.

Focus on Immune Health: Heightened focus on immune health during the pandemic drives demand for oat milk fortified with vitamins and minerals. Products offering immune-boosting properties gain traction among health-conscious consumers, sustaining market growth and fostering innovation in oat milk formulations.

Online Retail Expansion: The pandemic prompts accelerated expansion of online retail channels for oat milk. E-commerce platforms become essential channels for consumers to purchase oat milk safely and conveniently, driving online sales growth and supporting market expansion during periods of lockdowns and social distancing measures.

Adaptation to Supply Chain Challenges: Oat milk manufacturers adapt to supply chain challenges during the pandemic to ensure product availability. Strategies such as diversification of sourcing, inventory management, and production optimization support market stability and mitigate disruptions in the supply chain.

Emphasis on Sustainable Packaging: The pandemic reinforces the emphasis on sustainable packaging in the oat milk market. Manufacturers prioritize eco-friendly packaging materials and initiatives to reduce plastic waste, aligning with consumer preferences for sustainable products and driving market growth.

Continued Innovation in Product Development: Despite economic challenges, the oat milk market witnesses continued innovation in product development. Manufacturers introduce new flavors, formats, and packaging innovations to meet evolving consumer preferences and sustain market growth amidst the pandemic.

Support for Local and Ethical Sourcing: Consumers show increased support for locally sourced and ethically produced oat milk during the pandemic. Manufacturers focus on transparent sourcing practices and ethical supply chains, resonating with consumer values and driving market growth through increased trust and brand loyalty.

Collaboration for Community Support: Collaboration between oat milk brands and community initiatives supports vulnerable populations during the pandemic. Donations, partnerships with food banks, and support for frontline workers contribute to positive brand perception and market growth through social responsibility efforts.

Emphasis on Mental Wellness: The pandemic highlights the importance of mental wellness, driving demand for oat milk products associated with comfort and relaxation. Oat milk-based beverages marketed for stress relief and relaxation gain popularity, supporting market growth amidst heightened consumer focus on mental health.

Overall, the oat milk market demonstrates resilience and growth potential amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by consumer demand for sustainable, health-conscious, and versatile plant-based beverage options.

Oat Milk Market – Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant force in the oat milk market , commanding a substantial revenue share of over 49.0%. This ascendancy can be attributed to a multitude of factors including shifting lifestyles, rapid urbanization, and evolving dietary preferences across the region, all of which have spurred a heightened demand for nutritious food options.

The burgeoning interest in plant-based milk products, driven by an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and a surge in weight management initiatives, is expected to further fuel market growth in Asia Pacific.

Meanwhile, North America is poised for significant expansion throughout the forecast period, buoyed by a well-informed consumer base with a keen appreciation for the protein content and nutritional benefits offered by oat milk.

The region’s robust e-commerce infrastructure has notably contributed to the proliferation of dairy alternatives, including oat milk. Additionally, the rising incidence of milk allergies and lactose intolerance among North American consumers is anticipated to drive further demand for oat milk products.

In response to evolving consumer preferences, food and beverage manufacturers in the region are increasingly integrating dairy alternatives like oat milk into their product offerings, catering to the growing segment of consumers opting for plant-based dietary options, thereby fostering continued market growth.

Europe commanded a noteworthy share of the market in 2020, largely driven by the considerable consumer demand for vegan and plant-based offerings across the region. Manufacturers within the oat milk market have set their sights on European countries as key targets to bolster their market presence.

An illustrative example of this strategy occurred in 2020 when Califia Farms introduced a long-life oat drink specifically tailored for consumers in the U.K. market. The company aimed to inspire individuals to transition from dairy milk, thereby reducing their environmental impact, and concurrently, to expand the reach of its products within the country.

Oat Milk Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Organic, Conventional), By Product (Plain, Flavored), By Packaging (Cartons, Bottle, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032





List of the prominent players in the Oat Milk Market:

Oatly AB

Quaker Oats Company

Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC

Elmhurst 1925

Hälsa Foods

Minor Figures

Chobani LLC

SunOpta Inc.

Planet Oat

Silk

Ripple Foods

Califia Farms

Blue Diamond Growers

Alpro

Forager Project

Others

The Oat Milk Market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By Product

Plain

Flavored

By Packaging

Cartons

Bottle

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

