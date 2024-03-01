IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 515 million in 2023

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (1 March 2024) - IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a global leading distribution partner, and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its full year 2023 results.



HIGHLIGHTS

Gross profit of EUR 1,123 million (+2% on a constant currency basis)

Operating EBITA decline of 7% to EUR 515 million (-3% on a constant currency basis)

Net result for the year decline of 7% to EUR 292 million (-3% on a constant currency basis)

Free cash flow increase by 28% to EUR 554 million (2022: EUR 434 million)

Cash earnings per share decline of 6% to EUR 6.41 (2022: EUR 6.78)

Dividend proposal of EUR 2.24 in cash per share (2022: EUR 2.37)



Valerie Diele-Braun, CEO: "Following a year of exceptional growth, 2023 was a year characterised by challenging market conditions and reduced demand. Despite these challenges, IMCD continued to be resilient and delivered healthy cash flows whilst progressing strongly on our omnichannel digital solutions, geographic expansion and M&A. Revenues reached EUR 4.4 billion, with an operating EBITA of EUR 515 million. Free cash flow was EUR 554 million, an increase of 28% compared with last year. Our dedicated teams remain focused on strategic business opportunities, fortifying our foundation for sustainable future growth."

Attached, the full press release and Integrated Report 2023 in PDF format.

Attachments