Clinical Lab Automation Markets: Liquid Handling, Nucleic Acid Purification System, Microplate Reader, ELISA, Software, Hospital Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories - Global Forecast to 2030

The global clinical lab automation market is projected to reach $3.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.



This market is driven by the rising global geriatric population, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and technological advancements in clinical laboratory instruments. Furthermore, increasing demand for automated instruments due to technological advancements, efficiency, and accuracy; technological advancements in molecular diagnostics; and emerging economies provide significant growth opportunities for this market.



However, the high costs of advanced clinical lab automation equipment and funding and infrastructure limitations in developing countries may restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, equipment maintenance and repair costs and concerns over the security and privacy of patient data pose a major challenge for the players operating in this market.



Among products, in 2023, the systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the clinical lab automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased focus on drug development, and the advantages of automated liquid handling systems to increase efficiency and productivity while reducing errors.



Among end users, in 2023, the hospital laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the clinical lab automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as rising healthcare expenditures, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and the utilization of advanced techniques and technologies.



In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global clinical lab automation market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region of the global clinical lab automation market.

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Revvity Inc. (Formerly known as PerkinElmer Inc.) (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Waters Corporation (U.S.)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson, Company (U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Hudson Robotics Inc. (U.S.)

Hamilton Company (U.S.)

Scope of the Report:

Clinical Lab Automation Market Assessment-by Product

Systems

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Automated ELISA Systems

Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

Automated Microplate Readers

Other Systems

Clinical Lab Automation Software

Note: Other systems include automated incubators, automated cell counters, and cell imaging systems.



Clinical Lab Automation Market Assessment-by End User

Hospital Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include blood banks, forensic labs, and clinical research organizations

Clinical Lab Automation Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

