$6.24 Billion Multiplex Assays Markets: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Infectious, Autoimmune Diseases - Global Forecast to 2030: Integration of AI and ML Gaining Momentum

The global multiplex assays market is expected to reach $6.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth of this market is attributed to several factors, the advantages of multiplex assays over singleplex assays, the use of multiplexing in companion diagnostics, the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and rising awareness about the importance of early disease diagnosis. However, the high costs of multiplex assay equipment restrain the growth of this market.



The growing need for high-throughput and automated laboratory systems and the increasing focus on personalized medicine is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the shortage of skilled professionals and the risk of cross-reactivity are major challenges to market growth.



Among all the types studied in this report, in 2023 protein multiplex assays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the multiplex assays market. Protein multiplex assays are further segmented into bead-based assays and planar assays.

In 2023, the bead-based assays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the protein multiplex assays market. Multiplex bead-based assays have become essential tools for diagnosing various diseases. These assays are used for testing allergies, cancer markers, cytokines, cardiac markers, autoimmune diseases, and endocrine diseases. Bead-based assays offer a dynamic range of analytes as they are measured using flow cytometry. They are suitable for high-throughput analysis and are much more rapid, making them the preferred alternative to planar assays.



Among all the products studied in this report, in 2023, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the multiplex assays market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the repetitive use of kits, the growing portfolio of disease-specific kits for early diagnosis of diseases, and the increasing product approvals. The continuous advancements in reagents and kits, the development of user-friendly diagnostic kits, and the adoption of multiplex assay kits in clinical and research laboratories positively impact the demand for consumables used in multiplex assays.



Among all the technologies studied in this report, the flow cytometry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Flow cytometry is considered an important tool in clinical diagnosis and research & development. It provides a multiparametric analysis of many single cells, which can be used in multiple research areas. Additionally, market players are launching advanced flow cytometers to support growing market needs. For instance, in June 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) launched a BD FACSDuet to automate sample preparation during clinical flow cytometry diagnostics.



Among all the applications studied in this report, in 2023, the research & development segment is expected to account for the largest share of the multiplex assays market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to increasing applications of multiplex assays in drug discovery, biomarker profiling, and understanding disease mechanisms. The demand for multiplex assays in research & development is increasing rapidly and is also contributing to the largest share of the segment.



Among all the end users studied in this report, the research & development segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The highest CAGR of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the widespread utilization of multiplex assays in drug discovery & development, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine research. The rising spending on R&D by pharmaceutical companies is also contributing to the largest share of this segment.



In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the multiplex assays market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America's large share is attributed to the region's high R&D spending by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for the development of drugs and biomarker identification, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, presence of leading market players in the region, and favorable government initiatives for research & development. According to the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, U.S. pharmaceutical R&D expenditure increased from 91.1 billion in 2020 to 102.3 billion in 2021.



The report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the product portfolio offerings, geographic presences, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the industry over the years (2020-2023).

Market Insights

Market Dynamics

Advantages of Multiplex Assays over Singleplex Assays Leading to Their Increased Adoption

Growing Use of Multiplexing in Companion Diagnostics Driving the Demand for Multiplex Assays

High Costs of Multiplex Assay Equipment Hampering Adoption Among End Users

Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine Boosting the Utilization of Multiplex Assays

Shortage of Skilled Professionals and the Risk of Cross-reactivity Limiting the Adoption of Multiplex Assays

Factor Analysis

Technology Trends

Technological Advancements in Multiplex PCR Technology

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into Multiplex Assay Systems

Development of Smartphone-based Diagnostic Testing Platforms

Regulatory Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Pricing Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Snapshot, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Seegene Inc. (South Korea)

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

Becton,Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Quanterix Corporation (U.S.)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Competition Analysis

Overview

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Scope of the Report:



Multiplex Assays Market Assessment, by Type

Protein Multiplex Assays

Bead-based Assays

Planar Assay

Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays

Cell-based Multiplex Assays

Multiplex Assays Market Assessment, by Product

Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

Multiplex Assays Market Assessment, by Technology

Flow Cytometry

Multiplex Immunoassay

Multiplex Real-Time PCR

Sequencing

Other Technologies

Note: Other technologies consist of microarray and immunohistochemistry



Multiplex Assays Market Assessment, by Application

Research & Development

Clinical Diagnosis

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Diseases

Note: Other diseases include neurological diseases, thrombosis, and drug abuse testing.



Multiplex Assays Market Assessment, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Other End Users

Note: Other end users consist of academic institutes & research centers, forensic labs, agriculture companies, and food & beverage companies



Multiplex Assays Market Assessment, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (Roe)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa



