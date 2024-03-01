Global and China New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Research Report 2023: PTC Heaters have Become the Main Solution for Heat Pump Air Conditioning to Cope with Ultra-low Temperatures

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Thermal management system research: the mass production of CO2 heat pumps, integrated controllers and other innovative products accelerates



Thermal management of new energy vehicles coordinates the control of vehicle heat and ambient heat from the perspective of the system and the entire vehicle, keeping each component working in the optimal temperature range to ensure efficient collaboration of the vehicle, thereby improving economy, power, energy conservation and environmental protection.



Thermal management of new energy vehicles covers motors, battery systems and cockpit air conditioning.



The installation rate of heat pump air conditioners for new energy passenger cars exceeds 20%, and heat pump air conditioners are penetrating into mid- to low-end models



Heat pump air conditioning is the most effective solution for heating battery-electric vehicles. Consumers have been anxious about the range of battery-electric vehicles. In the absence of breakthroughs in battery technology, the efficiency coefficient of a heat pump is 2-3 times higher than that of PTC heating, which can effectively extend the cruising range by more than 20%.



At present, heat pump air conditioners are primarily installed on mid-to-high-end new energy passenger cars (especially battery-electric passenger cars), mainly because: new energy passenger cars develop rapidly and the market scale effect is obvious; the content-per-car value of heat pump air conditioning systems is higher than that of PTC systems by RMB2,000-3,000, and mid-to-high-end models pose higher profit margins, which can effectively make up the difference.



From January to September 2023, a total of 5.912 million new energy passenger cars were sold in China, of which approximately 1.495 million units or 25.3% were equipped with heat pump air conditioners as standard.



In 2023, the average selling price of a new car with standard heat pump air conditioning dropped from RMB200,000~250,000 to RMB150,000~200,000. Mid- to low-end domestic electric models which are promoted for sales goals have been equipped with heat pump air conditioning systems, and the penetration rate of heat pumps is expected to continue to increase. By 2027, the penetration rate of heat pump air conditioning for new energy vehicles in China will be close to 60%.



In the future, CO2 heat pump systems using R744 will become the mainstream. Domestic vendors have begun to lay out the CO2 heat pump market:



2.Automaker CO2 heat pump cooperation: automakers actively cooperate with upstream and downstream partners in the industrial chain to jointly make the CO2 heat pump thermal management system industry bigger and stronger and promote the development of automotive CO2 heat pump technology. In April 2023, the Technical Center of Dongfeng signed the CO2 Heat Pump Industry Chain Cooperation Agreement with its 17 partners. The technical center of Dongfeng will start the technical route of 'CO2 direct heat pump+integrated design'.



3.Domestic parts vendors have laid out CO2 heat pumps. In the field of new energy vehicle parts, the products such as CO2 electronic expansion valves, CO2 stop valves/check valves/regulating valves produced by Sanhua Intelligent Controls were mass-produced and installed in 2022. In 2023, Shanghai Kelai Mechatronics Engineering Co., Ltd. Mass-produced CO2 high-pressure pipeline systems and installed them in vehicles. Welling developed a rotary electric compressor suitable for CO2.



PTC heaters have become the main solution for automotive heat pump air conditioning to cope with ultra-low temperature.



Because there is no engine in new energy vehicles, heaters are essential in the environment below -10?. PTC heaters boast advantages like low cost, simple structure, fast heat output and little influence from external environment, but the disadvantage lies in relatively high energy consumption. At present, most mainstream models adopt the solution of heat pump +PTC. With the continuous breakthrough of battery technology, there will be an enormous market for PTC heating in the field of new energy vehicles in the future.



At present, mid-to-low-end new energy vehicles mainly use PTC heating, and a certain number of models with heat pump air-conditioning still use PTC as an auxiliary heating method. On average, a new energy passenger car uses two PTC heaters (a air-cooled heater and a water-cooled heater), with the content-per-car value of RMB800-1,500. We estimate that the market size of PTC heaters for new energy vehicles in China will hit about RMB11 billion in 2025.



For example, Tesla has added an additional PTC heater to the heat pump system of Model Y. This PTC heater uses the 12V voltage which is also seen in traditional fuel vehicles, and Model Y is also equipped with a separate 12V battery. The PTC heating system is powered by a single 12V battery, but its power is far less than the PTC heating power of traditional air conditioners. It can not only save electricity, but also effectively alleviate the low-temperature heating effect of heat pump air conditioning.



