Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Set for Expansion: In-Depth Analysis and Forecast to 2032 Emphasizes Technological Advancements and Regional Growth Dynamics

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Commercial aircraft MRO market consists of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for commercial aircraft platforms such as regional, narrowbody, widebody and business jet aircraft. The MRO process in commercial aviation is carried out at different stages of an aircraft's lifespan. Based on the maintenance scope and tasks, MRO type in this study is classified as engine, airframe, components, line, and modifications.

The market players include aircraft OEMs that provide aftermarket services for their platforms, independent MRO service providers and airline MRO businesses.

Commercial aircraft MRO market is a highly specialised market requiring a high level of accuracy and skilled technical expertise. Aircraft maintenance is a mandatory requirement for platforms around the world in order to efficiently operate the aircraft and avoid catastrophic failures due to lack of maintenance leading to loss of life. Following the standard scheduled MRO checks and catering to the unscheduled repairs, occurring due to accidents, enable aircraft end users to get the best use out of the platforms during their life span and even prolong the life span of the aircraft. Thus, the market is highly driven by ageing airline fleets that need midlife upgrades, as well as, the scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of large airline fleets in various regions.

Additionally, the increasing travel demand post the COVID-19 pandemic has led to many airlines into placing new aircraft orders. These aircraft once delivered, will add to the growth of the MRO demand that the commercial aircraft industry will generate.

The study examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of commercial MRO technologies, markets, and outlays over the next 8 years - 2025-2032 in the aerospace industry. It also examines markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Throughout the study it shows how commercial aircraft MRO is conducted today to add real value, as well as how will they be done in the near and distant future. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis.

Covered in this study

Overview: Snapshot of the commercial aircraft MRO market during 2024-2032, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various type and platform markets from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into fleet modernisation patterns and development of the technology for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the segmental market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the commercial aircraft MRO market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Key Report Benefits

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global commercial aircraft MRO industry over the next eight years.

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different application segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global commercial aircraft MRO business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelise resources by focusing on the ongoing programmes that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the market.

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top platform providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions



3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.1.1 Industry 4.0

3.2 Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance based on Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML)

3.3 Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

3.4 Robots and Drones for MRO

3.5 Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud

3.6 Blockchain

3.7 Additive Manufacturing (AM)



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Structure

4.3 MRO market volumes distribution over forecast period by Region

4.4 Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape



5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Drivers

5.4 Trends

5.5 Opportunities

5.6 Challenges



6 Country Analysis

6.1 Brazil

6.2 China

6.3 European Countries

6.4 India

6.5 Russia

6.6 Singapore

6.7 UAE

6.8 US



7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2032

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial Aircraft MRO market by Region overview

7.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO market Regions by MRO Type

7.4 Commercial Aircraft MRO market Regions by Platform

7.5 Commercial Aircraft MRO market Regions by Organisation

7.6 Opportunity Analysis



8 Market Forecast to 2032 by MRO Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Aircraft MRO market by MRO Type overview

8.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Type market by Region

8.4 Opportunity Analysis



9 Market Forecast to 2032 by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Aircraft MRO market by Platform overview

9.3 Commercial Aircraft Platform market by Region

9.4 Opportunity Analysis



10 Market Forecast to 2032 by Organisation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial Aircraft MRO market by Organisation overview

10.3 Commercial Aircraft Organisation market by Region

10.4 Opportunity Analysis



11 Impact Analysis



12 Leading Companies

AAR CORP.

Aerolineas Argentinas

Air Austral

Air Cairo

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M)

Air France KLM Group

Air India

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

Airbus SE

Airfoil Services Sdn. Bhd. (ASSB)

Akasa Air

Alaska Airlines

AMETEK Inc.

ASL Aviation Holdings (ASL)

Avianca

Azerbaijan Airlines

Azul Linhas Aereas

Baker Hughes

Barfield Inc.

Bombardier Inc.

British Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways

Cebu Pacific

CFM International

China Airlines

China Eastern Group

China Southern Group

Collins Aerspace

Corendon Airlines

Delta Air Lines

Delta TechOps (DTO)

DHL

Easy Jet

Embraer S.A.

Emirates

EPCOR

Etihad

Fly Gangwon

Frontier Airlines

GE Aerospace

General Dynamics Corporation

GoAir

Hainan Airlines

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (HAECO)

IAG Group

Iberia

IndiGo Airlines

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) Airways

Japan Airlines (JAL)

JetBlue

Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa Technik AG

MTU Aero Engines AG

Norse Atlantic Airways

Philippine Airlines (PAL)

Pratt & Whitney (P&W)

Qantas

Qatar Airways

Raytheon Technologies

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Royal Jordanian Airlines

Ryan Air

SAFRAN S.A.

Saltchuk Aviation

Satair

SAUDIA

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS)

Scoot

SF Airlines

SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC)

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)

SkyWest Airlines

SmartLynx Airlines

Spice Jet

Sprint

StandardAero

STARLUX

TAE Aerospace

The Boeing Company

Transavia Airlines C.V.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Technik

T'way Air

Ultra Air

United Airlines

Virgin Australia

Vistara

Volaris

Volotea

Vueling

Waygate Technologies

Wizz Air



