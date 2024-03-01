RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-03-01
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln750
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids12 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.365 %
Lowest yield1.360 %
Highest accepted yield1.370 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2024-03-01
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln700
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.223 %
Lowest yield1.219 %
Highest accepted yield1.224 %
% accepted at highest yield       75.00 



 