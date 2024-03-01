Recycling and Waste Management Industry Insights: South Africa Faces Critical Challenges

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycling of Waste and Scrap in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa generates large amounts of waste, of which only 10% is recycled or recovered for other uses and 90% landfilled or dumped illegally. Industry experts have warned that the country is on the verge of a waste crisis. More than 80% of municipal landfill sites do not meet the minimum requirements.



The biggest drivers of waste include population growth, urbanisation, lack of compliance and general behaviour towards managing waste effectively. South Africa has a large informal waste sector, with waste pickers saving municipalities millions of rands in landfill costs. The industry includes waste pickers, buy-back centres and waste collectors who supply recyclers that reprocess materials

Opportunities

Growing e-waste will result in demand for more e-waste recyclers and an opportunity for job creation.

The lack of landfill space provides opportunities for new recycling initiatives

Challenges

Increase in energy, transport, and labour costs.

Not enough awareness is being created to divert waste from landfills. The public generally views recyclable products as waste and lacks a recycling culture.

The recycling industry is not subsidised by government.

Trends

Extended producer responsibility is gaining traction

Municipalities are slow to adopt alternative waste treatment technologies.

The proportion of recycled content used in new products is increasing.

Outlook

South Africa's growing population is leading to increased waste generation and pressure on waste management facilities which are already in short supply.



Industry experts say municipalities need to adopt alternative waste management methods instead of landfilling. The implementation of the extended producer responsibility scheme has resulted in positive outcomes. While the percentage of plastic waste being recycled is still low, the trend toward recycling and consumer interest in buying goods made partly from recycled materials is growing.

