India Loyalty Programs Market Report 2024: A $8.02 Billion Forecasted Market by 2028, with CAGR of 10.5% During 2024-2028

The loyalty market in India is expected to grow to US$5.37 billion in 2024. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.5% during 2024-2028. The loyalty market in India will further increase from US$4.79 billion in 2023 to reach US$8.02 billion by 2028.





The Indian loyalty programs market is poised for accelerated growth over the medium term in India. Rising consumption and income levels of the consumers will support the market growth. The industry will also receive growth support from the flourishing startup ecosystem in India. Digitalization, on the other, is expected to aid innovation and the competitive landscape in the sector.



Many new-age startups are tweaking their loyalty programs to boost adoption among Indian consumers. The trend is projected to continue further over the medium term in the Indian market. The publisher also expects innovation to grow in the Web3 loyalty programs market in 2024. Overall, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the loyalty programs industry in India over the next three to four years.



Firms are tweaking their loyalty programs to boost adoption and increase market share in India



The food delivery sector is growing at a rapid rate in India and the market is poised to grow even further over the medium term. To tap into the fast-growing sector, firms are adopting different strategies to increase their market share.

Swiggy, for instance, launched a cheaper version of its existing loyalty program to boost adoption among consumers. The new and affordable loyalty program, launched in October 2023, is already showing its effect with the firm garnering higher market share against rival Zomato. According to a report from IIFL Securities, Swiggy gained marginal market share compared to Zomato in 1HCY23, potentially due to the aggressive pricing of its revamped loyalty program and higher promotions.

The growing competition in the sector will lead to further innovation in loyalty programs, aiding the competitive landscape and adoption among consumers over the medium term. This will subsequently support the growth of the loyalty programs market in India over the next three to four years.



Firms are launching new loyalty and reward products to strengthen their foothold in India



The spending power of Indian consumers is poised to grow significantly over the next few years. This is prompting many global brands to launch new loyalty and reward products in the Indian market.

American Express, in December 2023, announced the launch of the Reward Xcelerator program in India. The initiative, which offers Platinum Charge card members to earn higher rewards across premium brands, is aimed at strengthening the firm's membership rewards program in the Indian market. Through the Reward Xcelerator program, American Express cardholders can boost the rewards they earn, whether they're shopping in-store or online. Plus, they have the freedom to redeem those rewards whenever it suits them.

Alongside global firms, domestic players are launching new and innovative products to strengthen their foothold in the Indian loyalty programs market. Zillion, the multi-brand loyalty programs firm, launched the Rewards-as-a-Service platform for brands in January 2024. With this, Zillion is targeting to onboard banks and large corporations, including those with extensive distribution networks. These innovative product launches are expected to drive the competitive landscape in the Indian loyalty programs industry over the medium term.



E-commerce firms are looking to scale their loyalty programs in the Indian market in 2024



Amid the higher adoption of loyalty programs among Indian consumers, firms across sectors are planning to scale their offerings to drive future business growth. This trend is also emerging in the Indian e-commerce market, which is set to grow at an accelerated pace over the next three to four years.

Polygon Labs, in December 2023, revealed that Flipkart is planning to integrate CDK-deployed Layer 2 chain to boost FireDrops. Notably, FireDrops is a Web3 loyalty program that was launched by the e-commerce giant in 2023. Since its launch, the loyalty program has garnered widespread popularity among young Indian shoppers, with 3 million active wallets. With the new development in partnership with Polygon Labs, Flipkart is aiming to build an Ethereum-based zero-knowledge (ZK) L2 network to drive future growth.

Going forward, more such strategic collaborations are expected, aiding innovation in the Web3 loyalty programs sector. This will support the growth of the loyalty program market in India over the next three to four years.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Key Report Benefits:

Gain insights into the India loyalty spend market: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the India loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and trends. This information can help businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies.

Benchmark your business against competitors: The report provides a competitive analysis of the India loyalty spend market, which can help businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses relative to their competitors. This information can help businesses to improve their loyalty program strategies and gain a competitive advantage.

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the loyalty spend market: The report provides an overview of the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, such as the growing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and the increasing awareness of the benefits of loyalty programs among consumers. This information can help businesses to stay ahead of the competition and improve their loyalty program strategies.

Make informed decisions about your loyalty program: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, the rewards and benefits, and the marketing and communication strategy. This information can help businesses to develop a loyalty program that is effective and successful.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered India

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in India. Below is a summary of key market segments:



