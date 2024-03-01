North America Humic Acid Market Forecast to 2030: Demand for Enhanced Agricultural Yield Drives Growth

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Humic Acid Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - by Form (Dry, and Liquid) and Application (Agriculture, Horticulture, Ecological Bioremediation, Dietary Supplements, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis on the increasing utilization of humic acid across North America showcases intriguing trends and expectations for the sector up to the year 2030.

Predominantly driven by the agriculture industry's pursuit of higher crop yields, the humic acid market is projected to escalate from US$ 253.19 million in 2022 to US$ 587.95 million by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Demand in Agricultural Applications Propels Market Expansion



With ongoing agricultural advancements, humic acids have become pivotal in enhancing soil productivity and consequent crop yield. Their role in improving soil conditions, water retention, and nutrient efficacy markedly benefits the agricultural segment. The surge in food demand necessitates maximizing farming outputs, thereby bolstering the adoption of humic acid-enriched fertilizers. These insights reveal a strong alignment towards sustainable and high-yielding farming practices across North America.

Regional Analysis of North American Humic Acid Sphere



The comprehensive study delves into the distinct consumption patterns within the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US leads the market, attributed to the government's support for the agricultural sector and the trend toward organic farming. Canada and Mexico follow, with similar amplifications in demand due to their escalating organic food industries and implementations of environment-friendly agricultural methods.

Impacts on Various Segments and Prospective Industrial Developments

Dry humic acid form is distinguished as garnering substantial market share, indicating its favorability amongst end-users.

Within applications, agriculture seems to dominate. However, other sectors like horticulture and ecological bioremediation are also substantial contributors.

The focus on sustainable agricultural practices, enhanced food quality, and bioremediation as crucial market drivers encapsulate the potential within the North American region. The report provides a profound understanding of how humic acid significantly influences the market trends and dynamics across various applications and regions.

The analysis on humic acid presents insights crucial for stakeholders, policymakers, and industry players, recognizing key market drivers and extensive regional segmentation. It articulates the roles of leading companies that are pacing the way in the market, contributing to the overall industry growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 253.19 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2030 587.95 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered North America



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Humic Acid Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Raw Material Manufacturers



5. North America Humic Acid Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Use of Humic Acid for Agricultural Yield Improvement

5.1.2 Expansion of Humic Acid Applications

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Standardization

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Demand for Natural Feed Additives

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Demand for Organic Food Products

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Humic Acid Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Humic Acid Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2030 (US$ Million), 2022 - 2030

6.2 North America Humic Acid Market Forecast and Analysis



7. North America Humic Acid Market Analysis - Form

7.1 Dry

7.2 Liquid



8. North America Humic Acid Market Analysis - Application

8.1 Agriculture

8.2 Horticulture

8.3 Ecological Bioremediation

8.4 Dietary Supplements

8.5 Others



9. North America Humic Acid Market - Country Analysis



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

Agricultural and Mining Development SA

Agriculture Solutions Inc

Black Earth Products Inc

Faust Bio-Agricultural Services Inc

Grow More Inc

Humic Growth Solutions Inc

Humintech GmbH

MYCSA Ag Inc

The Andersons Inc

