Satellite IoT Markets: Focus on Military & Defense, Agriculture, Construction, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Maritime - Global Forecast to 2030

The global satellite IoT market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030

The growth of the satellite IoT market is driven by the rising demand for interconnectivity between devices in remote areas and the increasing use of satellite IoT technology in the agriculture industry. However, the high costs of implementing satellite IoT solutions restrain the growth of this market.

Additionally, the growing use of satellite IoT technology in maritime applications is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players in this market. However, satellite IoT devices' vulnerability to cyberattacks is a major challenge for market growth.



Based on service type, the global satellite IoT market is segmented into satellite IoT backhaul service and direct-to-satellite service.

In 2023, the direct-to-satellite service segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global satellite IoT market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for direct-to-satellite IoT services for tracking and managing remote operations and the growing demand for direct-to-satellite services in smart agriculture and marine applications. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on organization size, the global satellite IoT market is segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

In 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global satellite IoT market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of satellite IoT technology among large enterprises to reduce their operational costs and environmental footprint, the growing use of satellite IoT for remote sensing and navigation, maritime and transport management, and the rising need to reduce on-site maintenance and inspections. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on sector, the global satellite IoT market is segmented into agriculture, construction, utilities, oil & gas, military & defense, transportation & logistics, maritime, and other sectors.

In 2023, the military & defense segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global satellite IoT market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising need for enhanced connectivity in remote and harsh environments, the growing need for improved situational awareness in military & defense, and the increasing deployments of satellite IoT services across the military & defense sector. Satellite IoT is making a significant impact in the military sector by utilizing sensors and devices that enhance situational awareness, streamline complex procedures, and ultimately improve the success rate of defense operations. However, the agriculture segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global satellite IoT market.

North America's large market share is attributed to the presence of leading satellite IoT providers across the region, efforts by leading companies to launch new satellite IoT solutions, and the increasing adoption of satellite IoT in precision farming and smart greenhouses. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



