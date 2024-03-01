Africa & Middle East Loyalty Programs: Industry Market Intelligence Reveals Strong Future Growth Dynamics in Q1 2024 Update

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa & Middle East Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly evolving arena of loyalty programs within Africa and the Middle East has undergone an in-depth analysis, culminating in a comprehensive data-centric market intelligence report. This report, now available, captures the performance of loyalty programs across various industrial sectors, revealing significant insights that postulate a promising growth trajectory for the market.

The loyalty programs market in the region has demonstrated robust growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% over the years 2019-2023. The upward trend is projected to continue, with an expected rise from US$5.85 billion in 2023 to an anticipated US$9.38 billion by 2028, charting a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

Key Market Insights and Projections

The comprehensive report sheds light on the vibrant inertia within loyalty programs, delineating over 50 KPIs at country and regional levels, which include detailed evaluations of trends, retail product dynamics, and consumer demographics.

A deep dive into operational KPIs and end-use sectors offers an unparalleled understanding of market forces and strategic growth opportunities.

Key projections indicate robust annual growth of 10.8%, propelling the market value to an estimated US$6.48 billion by the year 2024.

Meticulous analysis anticipates significant developments and avenues for future expansion across the diverse museum of loyalty programs in the region.

Extensive Coverage Across Regional and Country-Specific Sectors The report is part of an extensive series that consists of 8 regional and country-specific titles, providing detailed insights into various sectors. These include key regions such as Egypt, Israel, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, demonstrating the comprehensive scope and reach of the market intelligence provided.

Emerging Business and Investment Opportunities The collection of reports employs a research methodology rooted in industry best practices, offering a transparent lens accentuated by proprietary analytics platforms. They collectively offer extensive coverage of loyalty programs functional domains, types, channels, accessibility options, and consumer behaviors—structured to equip stakeholders with actionable data.

Strategic Significance and Utility for Businesses



This research is indispensable for a variety of stakeholders within loyalty programs, including business leaders and marketers aiming to:

Understand and capitalize on market dynamics and growth factors associated with loyalty programs. Evaluate their competitive positioning and identify areas for strategic enhancements to their loyalty offerings. Stay abreast of evolving trends and consumer preferences that inform the direction of market movements. Make data-driven decisions to develop and optimize loyalty programs that resonate with target consumer segments.



The loyalty programs market intelligence provides an authoritative resource for businesses looking to deepen their grasp of loyalty dynamics and leverage this understanding for growth and customer retention.

Loyalty Programs—A Strategic Asset The far-reaching analysis provided by this report underscores the critical role loyalty programs play in driving customer engagement and fostering long-term brand loyalty. With detailed insights into consumer demographics and behavior, businesses are empowered to craft personalized and effective loyalty strategies.

As the loyalty programs landscape continues to evolve with the integration of advanced technologies and innovative business models, the report offers a clear roadmap for navigating this complex market, ensuring businesses are well-equipped to thrive in the competitive environment of the Africa and Middle East region.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 936 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

