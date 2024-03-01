Thailand Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Predicts Substantial Growth, Key Trends in Retail Dynamics and Consumer Behavior - Q1 2024 Update

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the Thailand loyalty programs market has been published, offering a detailed analysis of over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) across various end-use sectors, operational metrics, retail product dynamics, and consumer demographics. As of Q1 2024, the Thailand loyalty market is expected to exhibit significant growth, with an expected annual increase of 11.1%, reaching a market value of US$1.54 billion.



Historically, the market has demonstrated robust growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during 2019-2023. Forecasts suggest that the market will continue on this upward trajectory, projected to achieve a CAGR of 9.6% over the period of 2024-2028. This remarkable expansion will potentially elevate the market valuation from US$1.39 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$2.23 billion by 2028.

Key Insights from the Report:

In-depth analysis of Thailand's loyalty programs market, factoring in online, in-store, and mobile channels, and covering key sectors such as retail, financial services, healthcare, and more.

Comprehensive evaluation of the loyalty spend market size, with a spotlight on significant KPIs such as value accumulation and redemption rates.

Assessment of loyalty program types, including points, tier-based, spend-based, and subscription programs, to name a few.

Examination of market dynamics by retail sectors encompassing diverse categories from supermarkets to specialized stores.

An extensive review of loyalty schemes by business models and consumer types.

Strategic insights into the loyalty programs market size by software use cases and deployment, emphasizing cloud and on-premise solutions.

A look at consumer demographics and behavior trends, segmented by age group, income level, and gender.



Why This Research Matters

For businesses operating in or entering the Thai Loyalty Programs Market, this databook is an indispensable tool. The insights provided will inform strategic planning, help companies to benchmark their operations against key competitors, and support informed decision-making to capitalize on market opportunities.

The in-depth analysis focuses on the evolving patterns of consumer loyalty and retention strategies, enabling businesses to tailor their offerings to meet and exceed customer expectations. By leveraging the data and analysis provided, companies can design loyalty programs that not only resonate with their target demographics but also adapt to the digital transformation impacting purchase behaviors in Thailand.

As businesses look to navigate the post-pandemic market landscape, understanding the forces shaping loyalty program trends will be critical for sustained growth and profitability. With an emphasis on the future dynamics of loyalty programs in Thailand, this report is a strategic asset for any stakeholder seeking to enhance their footprint in the loyalty space.

The extensive data-driven insights and forecast models presented in this report are designed to equip industry leaders, marketers, and strategists with the intelligence needed to thrive in the ever-competitive loyalty program market. Thailand's loyalty programs scene is on the brink of a transformation, and the businesses who harness the power of market intelligence will emerge as frontrunners in the race to customer loyalty and retention.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Thailand

Key Topics Covered:

About this Report Thailand Retail Sector Market Size Analysis Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics Thailand Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type Thailand Loyalty Schemes Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel Thailand Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model Thailand Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors Thailand Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors by Online Channel Thailand In-Store Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors Thailand Mobile App Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors Thailand Retail Sector Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics Thailand Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility Thailand Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type Thailand Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type Thailand Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use case Thailand Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner Thailand Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software vs. Services Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms Thailand Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour Further Reading





