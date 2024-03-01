Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market Anticipated to Surpass US$14.2 Billion in 2024 with Promising Growth Prospects to 2034

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market in terms of value is forecast to surpass US$14.2 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



The growth of the Military Simulation, Modelling, and Virtual Training Market is underpinned by several critical drivers. Firstly, the increasing complexity of military operations necessitates advanced training methodologies, spurring the adoption of simulation and virtual training solutions. This trend is driven by the need to prepare military personnel for intricate and diverse scenarios, enhancing their skills and decision-making abilities in realistic environments.

Secondly, the global surge in defence budgets amplifies investments in cutting-edge technologies, fostering the development of sophisticated training systems. This financial commitment enables defence forces to stay abreast of technological advancements and maintain a competitive edge.



Furthermore, the emphasis on cost-effective training solutions and the need for realistic battlefield simulations position the market as a strategic asset for defence forces worldwide. The cost-effectiveness of simulation and virtual training compared to traditional training methods is a compelling factor. Additionally, the realism offered by these technologies allows military personnel to undergo training that closely simulates actual combat situations, contributing to better-prepared and more adaptable forces.



Simulators have emerged as a cost-effective and low-risk alternative to live training for the army and navy, with nations worldwide, both developed and developing, investing in simulation technologies to safeguard assets and streamline training expenses. Unlike live practices, simulators offer immediate and personalised feedback to troops, eliminating the need for extensive resources and surveillance over large training areas. However, concerns arise regarding how to objectively measure troop performance in simulator-based training.



Various countries and training units employ subjective measures to assess troop performance, lacking an objective gauge of preparedness for combat or live exercises. Program Executive Officers for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation are actively researching methods to quantify virtual training outputs using data from both live and simulator-based exercises. Despite being time and capital-intensive, this endeavour aims to establish standards for performance measurement.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increased Defence Spending Across Countries Concentrated on Adoption of Modern Technologies

The Mature Adoption of Flight Simulators for Training Combat Pilots

Military Simulation Systems Have Undergone Rapid Evolution, Aligning with Advancements in Aircraft, Jets.

Market Restraining Factors

Insufficient Data Availability Hampers the Assessment of Proficiency Gains Achieved Through Training in Simulators.

Throughout the Lifespan of a Simulator, Challenges May Arise Related to Hardware Maintenance and Obsolescence

High Initial Costs, Particularly in the Context of Rapidly Evolving Aviation and Defence Technologies

Market Opportunities

AI Military Training Simulation Software Saves Time And Money

Increasing Acquisition of Military UAV Expected to Drive Demand for Drone Simulators

Simulation software to boost Army's Future Ready Training

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising military simulation, modelling and virtual training prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Deployment

On-Premises Simulation

Cloud-Based Simulation

Market Segment by End-User

Military

Government Agencies

Defense Contractors

Market Segment by Simulation Type

Flight Simulation

Vehicle Simulation

Weapon Simulation

Other Simulation Type

Market Segment by Technology

Hardware

Modeling and Simulation Software

Communication Systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration

Other Technology

Market Segment by Component

Visual Systems

Motion Systems

Audio Systems

Control Systems

Interface Devices

Other Components

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Airbus SE

BAE System Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Textron Inc

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for deployment, end-user, simulation type, technology, and component, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market, 2024 to 2034.



