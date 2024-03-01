Robotic Lawn Mower Market Strategic Assessment 2024-2029 - Market Set for Accelerated 11.3% CAGR, Powered by Advancements in Smart Technology and Green Space Adoption

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Studies & Strategic Assessment 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic lawn mower market is poised for a substantial surge in the forecast period from 2024 to 2029. This market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 11.35% during the forecast period.

The study attributes this growth to several key factors, including the increasing adoption of green spaces and the lower operating costs associated with robotic lawn mowers compared to their gasoline- and diesel-powered counterparts. The appeal of transforming residential and commercial lawns into aesthetic landscapes, coupled with the trend of outsourcing landscaping services, has significantly fueled the demand for these innovative machines.

Market Segmentation Insights

Lawn Area: The segment of small-sized lawns dominates the market, catering mainly to European and North American markets where compact lawns are commonplace.

By Technology: Non-smart robotic lawn mowers have captured a significant market share, especially in developing countries; however, smart robotic lawnmowers are rapidly gaining traction in tech-savvy regions.

By Category: Mass robotic lawn mowers are favored in the category segment due to their affordability and efficiency, making them a common choice for moderate-sized spaces.

By Power Source: Battery-powered units lead the market, offering superior performance and convenience without relying on cables or direct power sources.

Regional Analysis and Competitive Landscape

Europe continues to be at the forefront of the robotic lawn mower market, with its widespread acceptance of robotic technologies in several domains and high labor costs. Meanwhile, North America is rapidly adopting these solutions to mitigate rising labor expenses and enhance productivity.

The competitive landscape features a mix of local and global players, all seeking to innovate and establish a strong market presence. Companies are expanding product line-ups with advanced features to meet the continually evolving customer demands in the garden equipment domain.

End-User Adoption

Within the end-user segment, the residential market holds dominance, as homeowners increasingly rely on autonomous solutions for lawn maintenance. This trend is propelled by the rising standards of living and disposable incomes, which encourage investments in home lawn care and landscaping. The professional landscaping services, sports fields, and golf courses also contribute to the market demand, each with their use-specific requirements.

Distribution Channels

Offline Channels Lead the Distribution of Robotic Lawn Mowers

Offline sales channels overshadow their online counterparts due to the substantial consumer trust that comes from physically assessing product quality. This is further supported by traditional garden equipment manufacturers entering the robotic lawn mower space, thereby augmenting sales via retail stores.

Future Projections and Key Questions

In light of these market dynamics, key questions arise regarding the size and growth rate of the robotic lawn mower market, along with the dominant regional markets and significant trends shaping the industry. The study aims to answer these queries, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into the current state and future prospects of the robotic lawn mower market.

The findings of this study are expected to be invaluable for manufacturers, landscaping service providers, homeowners, and other stakeholders in the robotic lawn mower landscape as they navigate a period marked by technological innovation and a growing inclination towards sustainable and efficient lawn care solutions.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 755 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2023 3.88 Million Units Forecasted Market Value by 2029 6.97 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope & Coverage



2. Premium Insights

2.1. Opportunity Pockets

2.2. Market Overview

2.3. Future Market Opportunities & Growth Enablers

2.3.1. Adoption of Green Spaces

2.3.2. Lower Operating Cost of Robotic Lawn Mowers

2.4. Segmentation Analysis

2.5. Recent Developments

2.6. Geographical Analysis

2.7. Competitive Landscape



3. Market at a Glance



4. Introduction

4.1. Overview

4.2. History of Lawn Mowers

4.3. Commercial vs. Residential Robotic Lawn Mowers

4.4. Technology Trends

4.4.1. Voice Commands

4.4.2. GPS Connectivity

4.4.3. Smartphone Connectivity

4.4.4. Sensor Control

4.5. Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers

4.6. Alternate Spaces & Community Creation

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Lawn Mowers Market: Expert Insights

4.9. Construction Insights



5. Market Opportunities & Trends

5.1. Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

5.2. Internet Shaping End-user Purchasing Behavior

5.3. Adoption of Advanced Technologies

5.4. Development of Smart Cities



6. Market Growth Enablers

6.1. Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers

6.2. Strong Growth of the Landscaping Industry

6.3. Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities

6.4. Lower Operational Cost of Robotic Lawn Mowers

6.5. Growing Demand for Golf Courses



7. Market Restraints

7.1. Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors

7.2. Volatility in Raw Material Prices

7.3. Lower Penetration in Underdeveloped & Emerging Nations

7.4. Rise in Draught-Tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass

7.5. High Installation Charges



8. Market Landscape

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Geographics Insights

8.3. Five Forces Analysis



9. Lawn Area

9.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

9.2. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

9.3. Market Overview

9.4. Small-Sized

9.5. Market by Geography

9.6. Medium Sized

9.7. Large Sized



10. Technology

10.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

10.2. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

10.3. Market Overview

10.4. Non-Smart

10.5. Smart



11. Category

11.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

11.2. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

11.3. Market Overview

11.4. Mass

11.5. Premium



12. Power Source

12.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

12.2. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

12.3. Market Overview

12.4. Battery

12.5. Solar



13. Voltage

13.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.2. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

13.3. Market Overview

13.4. Up to 20V

13.5. 20V to 30V

13.6. More Than 30V



14. End-user

14.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.2. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.3. Market Overview

14.4. Residential

14.5. Professional Landscaping Services

14.6. Sports Field & Golf Courses



15. Distribution Channel

15.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.2. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

15.3. Market Overview

15.4. Offline

15.5. Online



16. Geography

16.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.2. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

16.3. Geographic Overview



17. Europe



18. North America



19. APAC



20. Latin America



21. Middle East & Africa



22. Competitive Landscape



23. Key Company Profiles

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

STIGA S.p.A.

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



24. Other Prominent Vendors

Briggs & Stratton

STIHL

Deere & Company

Future GenRobots

Greenworks Tools

Hitachi

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

iRobot

Karcher

Lineatielle

LG

Mamibot

POSITEC Group

The Kobi Company

The Toro Company

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd

WIPER

Yamabiko

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd

Zipper Maschinen

E.Zicom

Volta

Milagrow HumanTech

