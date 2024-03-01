Global Wine Market Size and Opportunities Report: Shift in Wine Consumption Patterns and High-Potential Countries

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wine Market Size and Opportunities, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wine sector was valued at $346.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during 2022-27 to reach $528.2 billion. In volume, the wine market will reach 26.7 billion liters in 2027, from 24 billion liters in 2022. Western Europe led the global wine market with a 49.5% market share, followed by the Americas with 21.6% in 2022.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global wine sector, analyzing data from 107 countries. It includes an analysis of the following -

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

Provides an overview of changes in the consumption of wine over 2017-27, at global and regional levels. High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, socio-demographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances. The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.



Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Sector Overview

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global Wine Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional Wine Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Key Challenges in the Global Wine Sector

Part 2: Shift in Wine Consumption Patterns

Change in Consumption Levels in Overall Wine Sector, 2017-27

Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns

Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries

Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,

Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)

Part 4: Country Deep-Dive

High-Potential Country Analysis

Key Trends

Part 6: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Company and Brand Share Analysis - Global

Company and Brand Share Analysis by Region

Part 7: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis

Part 8: Market Share of Private Labels

Private Label Share Analysis by Region

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Part 9: Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Part 10: Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Part 11: Key Packaging Formats

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Key Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Company Coverage:

Soci Agricola D. Dinis

GVAPRO Group

Robertson Winery

Grupo Penaflor

Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien

Pernod Ricard Group

Les Grands Chais de France

Bohemia Sekt

Carl Reh Winery

Prahova Valley Winery

Murfatlar Romania

Vincon Vrancea

