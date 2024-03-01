Global Wine Market Size and Opportunities Report: Shift in Wine Consumption Patterns and High-Potential Countries

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wine Market Size and Opportunities, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wine sector was valued at $346.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during 2022-27 to reach $528.2 billion. In volume, the wine market will reach 26.7 billion liters in 2027, from 24 billion liters in 2022. Western Europe led the global wine market with a 49.5% market share, followed by the Americas with 21.6% in 2022.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global wine sector, analyzing data from 107 countries. It includes an analysis of the following -
- Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.
- Change in consumption: Provides an overview of changes in the consumption of wine over 2017-27, at global and regional levels.
- High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, socio-demographic factors, and technological infrastructure.
The report provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances. The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Sector Overview
- Current Scenario and Future Outlook
- Global Wine Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Regional Wine Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Key Challenges in the Global Wine Sector
Part 2: Shift in Wine Consumption Patterns
- Change in Consumption Levels in Overall Wine Sector, 2017-27
- Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns
Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,
- Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)
Part 4: Country Deep-Dive
- High-Potential Country Analysis
- Key Trends
Part 6: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies by Value - Global
- Company and Brand Share Analysis - Global
- Company and Brand Share Analysis by Region
Part 7: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis
Part 8: Market Share of Private Labels
- Private Label Share Analysis by Region
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
Part 9: Key Distribution Channels
- Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level
Part 10: Select Industry Metrics
- Global Patent Filings
- Global Job Analytics
- Global Deals
Part 11: Key Packaging Formats
- Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis by Key Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
Company Coverage:
- Soci Agricola D. Dinis
- GVAPRO Group
- Robertson Winery
- Grupo Penaflor
- Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien
- Pernod Ricard Group
- Les Grands Chais de France
- Bohemia Sekt
- Carl Reh Winery
- Prahova Valley Winery
- Murfatlar Romania
- Vincon Vrancea
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkj9j4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.