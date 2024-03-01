Hydrogen Transition Market Outlook and Trends 2024: Major Upcoming Projects, Production Capacity and Market Size Scenarios to 2030

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Transition Outlook and Trends, Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hydrogen market continues to gather momentum, with the total active and pipeline capacity of hydrogen projects now reaching 201 MTPA. Q4 2023 saw a resurgence in project activity with 142 KTPA of new capacity being announced across the quarter. However, other metrics such as hydrogen deal activity showed a decline compared to previous quarters.
Key Highlights
- In the 4th quarter of 2023, 3 countries announced new low carbon hydrogen plants. Germany was the chief contributor to capacity announced in this quarter. It also retained its position in the top 10 ranking of countries by active and upcoming hydrogen capacity.
- Canada still leads in terms of capacity by a large margin, with over 90 MTPA across 70 different hydrogen hubs. 10 projects are also already in operation. While Australia follows with 186 projects and almost 13 MTPA capacity.
- Like the previous quarter, the hydrogen deal count in Q4 2023 was lower than previously seen earlier in 2023 and demonstrated a percentage decrease of 58% compared to the previous year.
Report Scope
- Hydrogen quarterly changes, Q4 2023.
- Total upcoming capacity and 2030 market size scenarios, highlighting recently announced projects by capacity, countries and regions.
- Trends over deals, partnerships, and M&A .
- Global policy support and financial incentives.
Key Benefits
- Identify the last market trends by quarter and key players in hydrogen technologies.
- Develop market insight concerning current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.
- Understand the different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects.
- Gain an understanding of how and where the market is growing as hydrogen rapidly scales, becoming a key topic on the international agenda.
Key Topics Covered:
- Major upcoming projects
- Production capacity and market size scenarios to 2030
- Key developments
- Top participant companies
- Major announcements and project updates Deals & Contracts
- M&A
- Venture finance Metrics & Policy Support
- Hydrogen index metrics
- Social media tracking
- International policy
Company Coverage:
- Green Hydrogen International
- H2 Clean Energy
- GreenGo Energy Group
- CWP Global
- Intercontinental Energy Corp
- Mining Green Energy Ltd
- ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Egyptian Electricity Transmission CO
- New Renewable Energy Authority
- National Technology Enterprises Company
- Shell plc
- Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd
- Jearrard Energy Resources Ltd
- BP Plc
- Siemens AG
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc
- Eren Groupe SA
- Solatio Energia
- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS
- HD Korea Shipbuilding
- Offshore Engineering Co Ltd
- Modern Energy Group LLC
- Prelude Ventures LLC
- Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd
- New Legacy Ventures
- Rio Tinto
- Kajima Ventures
- Quest for Growth NV
- S2G Ventures
- Fifth Wall Ventures Management LLC
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
- Fatima Holdings USA
- Energy Impact Partners LLC
- Breakthrough Energy Ventures LLC
- Supernova Invest SAS
- CapHorn invest
- TiLT Capital Partners SAS
- CMA CGM GROUP
- NV Bekaert SA
- Pallasite Ventures
- SAIC Capital
- Finindus
- Samsung Venture Investment Co
- Chevron Technology Ventures LLC
- Asahi Kasei Corp
- Electric Hydrogen Co
- Energy Observer Developments
- Ionomr Innovations Inc
- Tesla Inc
- Alphabet Inc
- Toyota Motor Corp
- Emphase Energy Inc
- PG&E Corp
- Meta Platforms Inc
- Ford Motor Co
- SunRun Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhz4h2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.