Automotive Sector Predictions for 2024: Top Themes Include Electric Vehicles, Pricing, Disruptors from China, Automotive Batteries, Autonomous Vehicles and Shared Mobility

This report identifies the top 10 themes that will impact the automotive industry in 2024. For each theme, it offers a series of predictions and identifies winners and losers.



The top 10 themes for 2023 are classified into three groups: industry, macroeconomic, and technology. The major themes impacting automotive in 2024 are: Electric vehicles, pricing, disruptors from China, automotive batteries, autonomous vehicles, and shared mobility.



The major macroeconomic themes are macroeconomic outlook, geopolitics, and deglobalization.



Lastly, artificial intelligence is expected to be a technology theme in 2024.



This report is a thematic analysis of the top themes in automotive predictions. It provides:

The major themes impacting the automotive industry

Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, the thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats

Report Benefits

The thematic investment research product, supported by our thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world as well as institutional investors.

Corporations: helps CEOs in all industries understand the disruptive threats to their competitive landscape.

Investors: helps fund managers focus their time on the most interesting investment opportunities in global TMT.

The unique differentiator, compared to all our rival thematic research houses, is that the thematic engine has a proven track record of predicting winners and losers

Key Topics Covered:

Electric Vehicles

Macroeconomic Outlook

Geopolitics

Pricing

Disruptors from China

Automotive Batteries

Deglobalization

Autonomous Vehicles

Artificial Intelligence

Shared Mobility

Company Coverage:

BYD

Tesla

GM

SAIC

Volkswagen

Geely

Hyundai

Kia

Toyota

BMW

Waymo

Cruise

Baidu

Mercedes-Benz

Argo.AI

42dot

NVIDIA

TSMC

Albemarle

SQM

Ganfeng Lithium

ABTC

Ecobat

Ganfeng



