Automotive Sector Predictions for 2024: Top Themes Include Electric Vehicles, Pricing, Disruptors from China, Automotive Batteries, Autonomous Vehicles and Shared Mobility

This report identifies the top 10 themes that will impact the automotive industry in 2024. For each theme, it offers a series of predictions and identifies winners and losers.
The top 10 themes for 2023 are classified into three groups: industry, macroeconomic, and technology. The major themes impacting automotive in 2024 are: Electric vehicles, pricing, disruptors from China, automotive batteries, autonomous vehicles, and shared mobility.
The major macroeconomic themes are macroeconomic outlook, geopolitics, and deglobalization.
Lastly, artificial intelligence is expected to be a technology theme in 2024.
This report is a thematic analysis of the top themes in automotive predictions. It provides:
- The major themes impacting the automotive industry
Report Benefits
Key Topics Covered:
- Electric Vehicles
- Macroeconomic Outlook
- Geopolitics
- Pricing
- Disruptors from China
- Automotive Batteries
- Deglobalization
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Artificial Intelligence
- Shared Mobility
Company Coverage:
- BYD
- Tesla
- GM
- SAIC
- Volkswagen
- Geely
- Hyundai
- Kia
- Toyota
- BMW
- Waymo
- Cruise
- Baidu
- Mercedes-Benz
- Argo.AI
- 42dot
- NVIDIA
- TSMC
- Albemarle
- SQM
- Ganfeng Lithium
- ABTC
- Ecobat
- Ganfeng
