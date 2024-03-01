Infrastructure-as-a-Service Industry Report 2023: Compute, Storage, Public, Private, Hybrid, Hosting, IT, Telecommunications, BFSI - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market by Offering (Compute, Storage, Others), Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), Organization Size, Application (Hosting, Others), Sector (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Others), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report provides in-depth analysis of infrastructure-as-a-service market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



The global infrastructure-as-a-service market is expected to reach $411.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of the infrastructure-as-a-service market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud infrastructure in the BFSI sector. However, data privacy & security concerns restrain the growth of this market.



The growing adoption of cloud technologies among SMEs and the increasing focus on customized and managed cloud services are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the infrastructure-as-a-service market. However, the shortage of skilled IT professionals poses a major challenge for market growth. Additionally, Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) and integration of advanced technologies with cloud infrastructure are key trends in the market.



Based on offering, the market is segmented into compute, network, storage, and other offerings. In 2023, the compute segment is expected to account for the largest share of the infrastructure-as-a-service market. However, the storage segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing volume of data in large enterprises and the increasing demand for storage solutions to reduce the installation and maintenance costs of data centers.



Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. In 2023, the public cloud segment is expected to account for the largest share of the infrastructure-as-a-service market. However, the hybrid cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing deployment of hybrid cloud by organizations to improve performance and increase security, modernize existing infrastructure, reduce cost, and use both public & private cloud according to the company requirements.



Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. In 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the infrastructure-as-a-service market. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing digital transformation, growing adoption of public cloud services, and benefits related to IaaS solutions such as low cost, security, and better computing processes.



Based on application, the market is segmented into testing and development, hosting, storage, backup and recovery, high-performance computing, and other applications. In 2023, the storage, backup, and recovery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the infrastructure-as-a-service market. Moreover, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing digital transformation and migration of workload in the cloud and increasing volume of data in large enterprises.



Based on sector, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, government & defense, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and other sectors. In 2023, the IT & telecommunications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the infrastructure-as-a-service market. However, the retail & e-commerce segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing need to automate workflows and online transactions, the need for data integrity in the retail & e-commerce industry, and the increasing use of cloud infrastructure to store data and offer insights regarding customer preferences.



Geographic Review:



Based on geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the infrastructure-as-a-service market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of IaaS by small and medium-sized enterprises to reduce maintenance costs, the increasing proliferation of cloud computing services in China and Japan, and the presence of well-established IaaS providers in China are propelling the demand for infrastructure-as-a-service in the region.

For instance, in November 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.) launched its second AWS infrastructure Region in India - the AWS Asia-Pacific (Hyderabad) Region. This infrastructure aims to allow developers, startups, entrepreneurs, enterprises, government, education, and non-profit organizations to migrate their workloads to data centers located in India.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of the offering, deployment mode, organization size, application, sector, and countries?

What is the historical market for infrastructure-as-a-service across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global infrastructure-as-a-service market?

Who are the major players in the global infrastructure-as-a-service market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global infrastructure-as-a-service market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global infrastructure-as-a-service market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global infrastructure-as-a-service market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Infrastructure in the BFSI Sector to Reduce Hardware Installation & Maintenance Costs

Enterprises' Increasing Preference for IaaS over Conventional On-premise Services Due to the Benefits Offered

Data Privacy & Security Concerns Hampering the Adoption of Infrastructure-as-a-Service Solutions

Growing Adoption of Cloud Technologies to Boost the Need for IaaS Solutions Among SMEs

Organizations' Increasing Focus on Customized and Managed Cloud Services to Drive the Demand for Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Shortage of Skilled IT Professionals Impacting Market Growth

Trends

Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS)

Integration of Advanced Technologies with Cloud Infrastructure

Case Studies

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Leading Players

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Amazon.Com, Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Alibaba Cloud (A Subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Google LLC (A Subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machine Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

Vmware, Inc.

Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Digitalocean LLC (A Subsidiary of Digitalocean Holdings, Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Tencent Cloud

Other Players

Linode LLC

NTT Communications Corporation

Utho

Vultr

Competition Analysis

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Share Analysis

Scope of the Report:

Market Assessment, by Offering

Compute

Network

Storage

Other Offerings

Market Assessment, by Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market by Assessment, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Market by Assessment, by Application

Testing and Development

Hosting

Storage, Backup, and Recovery

High-Performance Computing

Other Applications

Market by Assessment, by Sector

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Other Sectors

Market Assessment, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

