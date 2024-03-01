Global Aircraft Sensors Market Size To Worth USD 10.2 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.99%

New York, United States, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Sensors Market Size to Grow from USD 5.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.99% during the forecast period.





The aerospace industry's surge in aircraft manufacturing was fueled by the need for new military and commercial aircraft as well as the expansion of air travel. Consequently, there was a rise in the need for the sensors used in numerous aircraft systems. Manufacturers and operators of aircraft were beginning to place an increasing emphasis on increasing aircraft performance, efficiency, and safety. In order to ensure that aviation systems operate safely and effectively, sensors are necessary for monitoring a variety of parameters, such as position, speed, pressure, and temperature. The increasing usage of UAVs for both military and commercial objectives meant that there was a growing requirement for the sensors installed in these aircraft.

Aircraft Sensors Market Value Chain Analysis

The raw material suppliers who provide metals, semiconductors, and electronic components to sensor manufacturers are at the beginning of the value chain for the aircraft sensors market. These companies ensure compliance with industry standards by offering a variety of sensors. Specialty parts are provided by component suppliers. Aircraft OEMs integrate sensors throughout the production process, while system integrators ensure the integration is flawless. Distributors take care of logistics by providing OEMs, airlines, and MRO businesses with sensors. Airlines use sensors to monitor performance, and maintenance is handled by MRO businesses. The bar is set by regulations, and research institutes drive innovation.

Aircraft Sensors Market Opportunity Analysis

The increasing demand for air travel is forcing aircraft manufacturers to increase output, which is boosting the need for sensors in both military and commercial aircraft. The increased focus on aeroplane safety and the regulatory requirements for enhanced monitoring and control systems generate opportunities for sensors that enable real-time data monitoring and analysis to improve safety measures. As airlines strive to reduce expenses and their impact on the environment, there is an increasing demand for sensors that maximise fuel efficiency, track engine performance, and enhance overall aircraft performance. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are gaining popularity for a number of applications, including goods delivery, monitoring, and surveillance. It creates new markets for sensors made especially for use with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft Sensors Market Size By Sensor Type (Temperature, Pressure, Position, Flow, Torque, Radar, Accelerometer, Proximity); By Application (Fuel, Hydraulic, & Pneumatic Systems, Engine/Propulsion, Cabin & Cargo Environmental Control, Aerostructures & Flight Control, Landing Gear Systems, Weapon System); By Aircraft Type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility); By End-Use (OEM, Aftermarket), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Sensor Type

The proximity sensor segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Proximity sensors are essential for enhancing safety features in aircraft systems. They are used in parking, taxiing, and ground operations to help prevent collisions by identifying obstacles or surrounding objects. The chance to equip older aeroplanes with modern proximity sensor systems in order to boost safety and adhere to new rules is what drives the need for retrofit solutions. Proximity sensors are used in non-traditional aviation systems such as passenger monitoring, in-flight entertainment, and cabin lighting controls. These uses support proximity sensors in growing their market share and extending the spectrum of possible uses for them.

Insights by Application

The fuel, hydraulic & pneumatic segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. In order to modernise their fleets, airlines and aircraft operators are in great demand for advanced switches that control fuel, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems. Newer aircraft types often include more sophisticated switching systems to improve efficiency and dependability. The world's growing production of both military and commercial aeroplanes is driving growth in the aircraft switch market. For each new aircraft manufactured, switches for the fuel, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems are required. The necessity for switches to control the aircraft's fuel, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems derives from the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for a range of applications, including delivery of goods, reconnaissance, and surveillance.

Insights by Aircraft Type

The fixed wing type segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The growing need for commercial fixed-wing aircraft, which is being driven by factors like expanding air travel demand, airline fleet expansion plans, and the need for more fuel-efficient aircraft, is driving the growth of the fixed-wing type segment of the aircraft switches market. In contemporary fixed-wing aircraft, fly-by-wire systems—which depend on electronic switches and controls for flight control inputs—are becoming more and more prevalent. This tendency is causing electronic switch technologies, which are expanding in the fixed-wing type category, to replace traditional mechanical switches in numerous applications.

Insights by End User

The OEM segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The increasing demand for new aeroplanes across the globe is driving growth in the OEM companies. Due to aircraft manufacturers producing more aircraft to meet airlines' growing demand, switches and other avionics components are more in demand. Modern military aircraft equipped with intricate switch and control systems are being developed with funding from original equipment manufacturers serving the defence sector. This raises the demand for switches made especially for military use, including transport planes, combat fighters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Sensors Market from 2023 to 2033. Aerospace innovation and technology advancement are centred in the United States and other North American countries. Leading academic institutions, aeronautical companies, and sensor producers in the area drive the advancement of sensor technology for use in aircraft. Sensors used in the production of both military and commercial aircraft are in great demand due to North America's robust aerospace industry and the presence of significant aerospace manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus in the region. North America is one of the largest markets for commercial aviation, with major carriers there regularly expanding their fleets and modernising their aircraft.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like China, India, and Japan, has experienced remarkable economic growth, driving up demand for air travel. This growth promotes the need for new aircraft and fuels the need for aircraft sensors. The creation of new airports and aviation infrastructure, together with the expansion of existing carriers' fleets, are all contributing to the Asia-Pacific region's aviation industry's notable growth. This expansion offers significant prospects for sensor manufacturers that service the OEMs and operators of aircraft in the region. The Asia-Pacific region's expanding middle class is contributing to an increase in demand for both business and recreational air travel.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Aircraft Sensors Market Includes Aerocontrolex Group, Aerosonic Corporation, AMETEK, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Dynon Avionics, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Free Flight Systems, Garmin International, General Atomics Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Honeywell Aerospace, Kollsman, Meggitt, Memscap, Pacific Avionics & Instruments, Revue Thommen, Rockwell Collins, Safran Electronic & Defense, Schneider Electric, TE Connectivity and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In July 2022, TT Electronics and Honeywell Aerospace collaborated to create next-generation inertial navigation units for aerospace and military applications, supporting navigation and flight control operations.



Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Sensors Market, Sensor Type Analysis

Temperature

Pressure

Position

Flow

Torque

Radar

Accelerometer

Proximity

Aircraft Sensors Market, Application Analysis

Fuel, Hydraulic, & Pneumatic Systems

Engine/Propulsion

Cabin & Cargo Environmental Control

Aerostructures & Flight Control

Landing Gear Systems

Weapon System

Aircraft Sensors Market, Aircraft Type Analysis

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Advanced Air Mobility

Aircraft Sensors Market, End User Analysis

OEM

Aftermarket

Aircraft Sensors Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

